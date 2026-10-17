The Canadiens Win (Again) in Overtime Against Buffalo
The Canadiens defeated the Sabres on Tuesday at the Bell Centre.
Both teams were back in action tonight, still in Montreal.
Here are the lineups:
Tonight's projected lineup
Tonight's projected lineup
#GoHabsGo | @mtlgazette https://t.co/pxk6m5Svbj
— Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 17, 2026
#Sabres lines in Montreal
: Doan-Thompson-McLeod (hmmm…
McLeod also took the first shift at center)
Benson-Ostlund-Quinn
Kulich-Norris-Helenius
Malenstyn-Krebs-Danforth
— Zellweger-Samuelsson
Power-Metsa
Gilbert-Crevier
— UPL
— Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) October 17, 2026
The Sabres scored first.
Josh Norris capitalized on a mistake by David Reinbacher just in front of the net to beat Jacob Fowler.
Josh Norris whacks in his own rebound for a 1-0 lead
#LetsGoBuffalo #GoHabsGo https://t.co/dcKMXAqV63
— Buffalo Hockey Moments (@SabresPlays) October 17, 2026
Next, the Habs capitalized on a power play.
Martin St-Louis rewarded Zachary Bolduc's strong play since the start of the season by putting him on the power play alongside the other four regulars. He scored on his very first chance.
The power play, after a slow start to the season, found the back of the net for the third straight game.
Great pass, great shot, great deflection
Great pass, great shot, great deflection
#GoHabsGo https://t.co/Blxymvwk0m
— Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 17, 2026
Before the end of the period, Cole Caufield had already scored his third goal of the season on a Saturday night.
2-1 Montreal.
It is Saturday night, after all!
Looking for a “Mr. Saturday Night” goal? Here you go!
#GoHabsGo https://t.co/Py9VHhsJd8
— Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 17, 2026
In the second period, Montreal doubled its lead.
Alexandre Texier capitalized on a generous rebound from the opposing goaltender to score his first goal of the season.
Right place, right time
Right place, right time
#GoHabsGo https://t.co/Hirm9vRdOf
— Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 18, 2026
The Sabres, however, came back from behind.
They scored two goals to tie the game.
Jack Quinn scores one while shorthanded
: Watch Sabres vs. Canadiens on SNE or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/bYqE2hMuaB
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 18, 2026
Tage Thompson silences the crowd and ties the game! https://t.co/1uC5iPbPR8
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 18, 2026
Once again, overtime was needed.
Cole Caufield continued to dominate the Sabres. He scored his second goal of the game off a monumental mistake by Josh Norris, securing the win for his team.
WE LOVE SATURDAYS AS MUCH AS COLE
WE LOVE SATURDAYS AS MUCH AS COLE
#GoHabsGo https://t.co/gJCkYjaW8u
— Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 18, 2026
Final score: 3-2 CH, who won their second overtime game against Buffalo this week.
The Canadiens will be back at the Bell Centre on Tuesday against the Sharks.
Overtime
– He's incredible.
The AHL's leading scorer: Luke Mittelstadt.
The Rocket defenseman is off to a fantastic start. He just scored again in Utica after leading his team to victory last night.
The question is no longer if, but when, will he play in the NHL?
— Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) October 17, 2026
– He's going to have to get used to it.
Breaking news: Chris Kreider still doesn't seem very comfortable in the post-game “circle of friendship.”
— Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) October 18, 2026
– Another point for Michael Hage.
Michael Hage picks up his first assist tonight!
@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Hage #Michigan
— Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) October 18, 2026
– That's right.
— HFTV (@HFTVSports) October 18, 2026
– Me too.
Jake Evans is wearing an “A” on his jersey tonight (with Mike Matheson out).
Well-deserved for a guy who always gives it his all on the ice.
I love that!
— Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) October 17, 2026