The Canadiens Win (Again) in Overtime Against Buffalo

Raphael Simard
The Canadiens Win (Again) in Overtime Against Buffalo
Credit: DansLesCoulisses.com

The Canadiens defeated the Sabres on Tuesday at the Bell Centre.

Both teams were back in action tonight, still in Montreal.

Here are the lineups:

The Sabres scored first.

Josh Norris capitalized on a mistake by David Reinbacher just in front of the net to beat Jacob Fowler.

Next, the Habs capitalized on a power play.

Martin St-Louis rewarded Zachary Bolduc's strong play since the start of the season by putting him on the power play alongside the other four regulars. He scored on his very first chance.

The power play, after a slow start to the season, found the back of the net for the third straight game.

Before the end of the period, Cole Caufield had already scored his third goal of the season on a Saturday night.

2-1 Montreal.

In the second period, Montreal doubled its lead.

Alexandre Texier capitalized on a generous rebound from the opposing goaltender to score his first goal of the season.

The Sabres, however, came back from behind.

They scored two goals to tie the game.

Once again, overtime was needed.

Cole Caufield continued to dominate the Sabres. He scored his second goal of the game off a monumental mistake by Josh Norris, securing the win for his team.

Final score: 3-2 CH, who won their second overtime game against Buffalo this week.

The Canadiens will be back at the Bell Centre on Tuesday against the Sharks.


Overtime

– He's incredible.

– He's going to have to get used to it.

– Another point for Michael Hage.

– That's right.

– Me too.

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