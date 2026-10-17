The Canadiens Win (Again) in Overtime Against Buffalo

The Canadiens defeated the Sabres on Tuesday at the Bell Centre.

Both teams were back in action tonight, still in Montreal.

Here are the lineups:

Tonight's projected lineup Tonight's projected lineup #GoHabsGo | @mtlgazette https://t.co/pxk6m5Svbj — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 17, 2026

#Sabres lines in Montreal

: Doan-Thompson-McLeod (hmmm…

McLeod also took the first shift at center)

Benson-Ostlund-Quinn

Kulich-Norris-Helenius

Malenstyn-Krebs-Danforth — Zellweger-Samuelsson

Power-Metsa

Gilbert-Crevier — UPL — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) October 17, 2026

The Sabres scored first.

Josh Norris capitalized on a mistake by David Reinbacher just in front of the net to beat Jacob Fowler.

Josh Norris whacks in his own rebound for a 1-0 lead #LetsGoBuffalo #GoHabsGo https://t.co/dcKMXAqV63 — Buffalo Hockey Moments (@SabresPlays) October 17, 2026

Next, the Habs capitalized on a power play.

Martin St-Louis rewarded Zachary Bolduc's strong play since the start of the season by putting him on the power play alongside the other four regulars. He scored on his very first chance.

The power play, after a slow start to the season, found the back of the net for the third straight game.

Great pass, great shot, great deflection Great pass, great shot, great deflection #GoHabsGo https://t.co/Blxymvwk0m — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 17, 2026

Before the end of the period, Cole Caufield had already scored his third goal of the season on a Saturday night.

2-1 Montreal.

It is Saturday night, after all! Looking for a “Mr. Saturday Night” goal? Here you go! #GoHabsGo https://t.co/Py9VHhsJd8 — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 17, 2026

In the second period, Montreal doubled its lead.

Alexandre Texier capitalized on a generous rebound from the opposing goaltender to score his first goal of the season.

Right place, right time Right place, right time #GoHabsGo https://t.co/Hirm9vRdOf — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 18, 2026

The Sabres, however, came back from behind.

They scored two goals to tie the game.

Jack Quinn scores one while shorthanded : Watch Sabres vs. Canadiens on SNE or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/bYqE2hMuaB — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 18, 2026

Tage Thompson silences the crowd and ties the game! https://t.co/1uC5iPbPR8 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 18, 2026

Once again, overtime was needed.

Cole Caufield continued to dominate the Sabres. He scored his second goal of the game off a monumental mistake by Josh Norris, securing the win for his team.

WE LOVE SATURDAYS AS MUCH AS COLE WE LOVE SATURDAYS AS MUCH AS COLE #GoHabsGo https://t.co/gJCkYjaW8u — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 18, 2026

Final score: 3-2 CH, who won their second overtime game against Buffalo this week.

The Canadiens will be back at the Bell Centre on Tuesday against the Sharks.

Overtime

– He's incredible.

The AHL's leading scorer: Luke Mittelstadt. The Rocket defenseman is off to a fantastic start. He just scored again in Utica after leading his team to victory last night. The question is no longer if, but when, will he play in the NHL? — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) October 17, 2026

– He's going to have to get used to it.

Breaking news: Chris Kreider still doesn't seem very comfortable in the post-game “circle of friendship.” — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) October 18, 2026

– Another point for Michael Hage.

Michael Hage picks up his first assist tonight! @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Hage #Michigan — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) October 18, 2026

– That's right.

– Me too.