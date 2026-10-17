A Red Wings scout will be at the Bell Centre tonight

Tonight, the Canadiens will host the Buffalo Sabres at the Bell Centre. Remember, the Sabres were also in town on Tuesday night.

It's a bit of a strange schedule for both teams, but I digress.

But beyond the visitors they'll be facing on the ice, the Habs will also be welcoming two scouts to their press box. That's not many.

Why am I telling you all this? Because one of the two scouts who'll be there is none other than a certain Chris Yzerman—Steve's younger brother and, more importantly, a professional scout for the… Red Wings.

And obviously, that's got people talking, especially since a certain Dylan Larkin has been linked to the Canadiens for a while now.

Only two scouts listed in the Bell Centre press box for tonight's game between the #Habs and the Sabres. https://t.co/qTmCZ3wYh5 — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 17, 2026

We know that the Habs currently have a serious offer on the table for Larkin. So it's reasonable to assume that Yzerman, if he's indeed there in connection with the Larkin deal, might be stopping by to scout certain players who are part of that offer.

All of this—perhaps by a curious coincidence—is happening just as Oliver Kapanen is back in the lineup. And it's also happening at a time when Kirby Dach, despite a rough start to the season, has kept his spot in the lineup at the expense of Owen Beck.

I'm not saying that these two players are definitely part of the Habs' offer, but we know that both of their names have been mentioned.

Kapanen will play with Dach and Evans — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 17, 2026

We also know that David Reinbacher is set to play his first game of the season tonight… and that earlier today, the Red Wings placed right-handed defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker on waivers.

Again, this is all pure speculation, but these are interesting developments given that a Red Wings scout is in town, you know…

In a Nutshell

– Speaking of those two guys.

Their first Saturday night at home of the season Their first Saturday night at home of the season #GoHabsGo https://t.co/I2r7Io9QI7 — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 17, 2026

– What do you think?

Listen: McGuire: Dobes looks small in net https://t.co/MjvRggSGYJ — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) October 15, 2026

– Enjoy the read.

My weekly #Habs Mailbag answering questions about Jakub Dobes's struggles, Ivan Demidov's injury, the power play, Kirby Dach, and the “goofy” NHL schedule that has the Buffalo Sabres playing at the Bell Centre for the second time in five days: https://t.co/obkkSdaarg — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 17, 2026

– Too bad.

The Alouettes fall to Saskatchewan. ( : Montreal Alouettes) https://t.co/Ut7WC9SLQP — RDS (@RDSca) October 17, 2026

– Good news for the Patriots.