A Red Wings scout will be at the Bell Centre tonight

Félix Forget
A Red Wings scout will be at the Bell Centre tonight
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

Tonight, the Canadiens will host the Buffalo Sabres at the Bell Centre. Remember, the Sabres were also in town on Tuesday night.

It's a bit of a strange schedule for both teams, but I digress.

But beyond the visitors they'll be facing on the ice, the Habs will also be welcoming two scouts to their press box. That's not many.

Why am I telling you all this? Because one of the two scouts who'll be there is none other than a certain Chris Yzerman—Steve's younger brother and, more importantly, a professional scout for the… Red Wings.

And obviously, that's got people talking, especially since a certain Dylan Larkin has been linked to the Canadiens for a while now.

We know that the Habs currently have a serious offer on the table for Larkin. So it's reasonable to assume that Yzerman, if he's indeed there in connection with the Larkin deal, might be stopping by to scout certain players who are part of that offer.

All of this—perhaps by a curious coincidence—is happening just as Oliver Kapanen is back in the lineup. And it's also happening at a time when Kirby Dach, despite a rough start to the season, has kept his spot in the lineup at the expense of Owen Beck.

I'm not saying that these two players are definitely part of the Habs' offer, but we know that both of their names have been mentioned.

We also know that David Reinbacher is set to play his first game of the season tonight… and that earlier today, the Red Wings placed right-handed defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker on waivers.

Again, this is all pure speculation, but these are interesting developments given that a Red Wings scout is in town, you know…


In a Nutshell

– Speaking of those two guys.

– What do you think?

– Enjoy the read.

– Too bad.

– Good news for the Patriots.

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