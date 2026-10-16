Yankees executives frustrated with Aaron Judge

There's no doubt about it: the New York Yankees' front office loves its captain, Aaron Judge. That doesn't mean, however, that it agrees with everything Judge thinks and says in public. And the relationship between the two sides in the Bronx may not be as smooth as it once was.

In fact, it appears that Judge has upset some Yankees executives with his comments following the team's sweep in the American League Division Series by the Tampa Bay Rays, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

https://t.co/cqgMaq44L4 Yankees bosses like Aaron Judge but they weren't all thrilled with his comments on NYY spending following the sweep by the Rays — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 15, 2026

Judge had encouraged the Yankees to go “all-in,” suggesting that the team should spend whatever it takes to build a roster that's a true World Series contender.

We're the Yankees. I think they should go all in and do whatever they need to do. If we have gaps—whether it's finding certain players or staff, whatever we need—we have to go for it. That's why I signed here to play for the Yankees: to compete for a championship every year and go all in. That's what I do every offseason—I prepare to give this team and this city everything I've got. And I expect them to do the same.

The situation probably isn't a big deal, but the Yankees' top brass were taken aback by Judge's public comments and didn't appreciate them. Poor little darlings.

The 34-year-old is absolutely right. We need to stop doing things halfway in New York.

True, the Yankees have maintained a payroll of about $310 million for 2026, and the vast majority of their core roster is under contract through 2027. So they may not necessarily have much wiggle room, if owner Hal Steinbrenner is to be believed.

But the New York team has several free agents, including Jazz Chisholm Jr., Trent Grisham, and David Bednar. Of the group, only closer Bednar is expected to return.

That still leaves room to be aggressive this winter. Acquiring a player like Xavier Edwards or Quebec native Otto Lopez from the Miami Marlins would provide the contact hitting the Yankees need to complement their power.

Isaac Paredes and his patience at the plate could also be an option at third base, while Hunter Goodman, who is a consistent threat behind the plate, would also fill another gap.

ALL-IN.

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