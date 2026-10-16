The CFL’s Most Valuable Player plays for the Alouettes, according to Jean St-Onge

Does Davis Alexander deserve the Canadian Football League (CFL) Most Valuable Player award?

As the regular season draws to a close, the Montreal Alouettes' quarterback boasts impressive statistics that significantly bolster his case. His teammate Tyson Philpot, however, could shake things up with a historic season.

Alexander stands out as one of the league's top passers. He leads the league in passing yards and is tied with Vernon Adams for the lead in touchdown passes. Despite throwing more passes than his rival, he has also thrown fewer interceptions.

His accuracy is another strong point. With a 72.1% completion rate, the No. 10 could set a new Alouettes record. Anthony Calvillo finished the 2009 season with a 72% completion rate.

Alexander also stands out for his ball protection. Among quarterbacks who have attempted at least 400 passes in a season, his 0.8% interception rate is an exceptional performance.

The team's overall results further bolster his case. Wide receivers Tyson Philpot and Tyler Snead lead the CFL with 13 receiving touchdowns each. The Montreal offense is also nearing the 600-point mark—a feat to which Alexander contributes directly.

Could Tyson Philpot pull off an upset?

Although quarterbacks traditionally win the Most Valuable Player award, Philpot has a case that's hard to ignore. Over the past 25 seasons, 18 quarterbacks have received this honor, compared to just four wide receivers.

Those wide receivers, however, had delivered exceptional performances. Geroy Simon and Milt Stegall, in particular, dominated their competitors with a significant lead in receiving yards, while Stegall scored 23 touchdowns.

Philpot doesn't hold such a significant lead over his rivals, but his season remains remarkable. He broke the records for most receptions and receiving yards by a Canadian player.

A title race that promises a lively debate

The Montreal wide receiver also leads the CFL in receiving yards, with 195 more yards than his closest competitor, Tyler Snead. He is also among the leaders in contested receptions.

Just 105 yards shy of the team record set by Hal Patterson in 1956, Philpot could even write a new chapter in Alouettes history.

Alexander remains the most obvious candidate, however, thanks to his production and efficiency. But if voters wish to recognize a player at a position other than quarterback, Philpot has a strong enough case to seriously fuel the debate.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.