Rick Bowness is furious with his club (and he didn’t hold back in saying so)

You can't say the Blue Jackets are off to a good start this season.

That would simply be untrue.

The Columbus team has a 2-3-0 record after five games, and that's not good enough in the eyes of head coach Rick Bowness. And he took the opportunity (again) today to say he's fed up with his team…

The Jackets have allowed 21 goals in just five games, which ranks them 30th in the NHL in goals allowed per game since the start of the season. And that's exactly what's not sitting well with Bowness.

That quote speaks for itself:

We're 30th in the NHL in goals allowed per game. I've never coached a team like this… I'm furious. I'm really furious. – Rick Bowness

And beyond his words, it was especially the way he presented himself to the reporters that caught my attention. Let's just say the guy really doesn't look like he's having any fun right now… and let's not forget that this hasn't been a recent development either.

“We're 30th in the league in goals against. I've never coached a team that was 30th… I'm mad, I'm really mad.” Rick Bowness on the Blue Jackets' start to the season. https://t.co/oSXl2gSrQ0 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 16, 2026

What could get dangerous here is how the players react to the coach's comments.

Because, after all, this isn't the first time we've seen Bowness throw his guys under the bus. And as Pierre McGuire mentioned on the Sick Podcast – The Eye Test, at some point… the players in Columbus are simply going to stop listening to him.

Pierre McGuire on Rick Bowness calling out his players: “I do think the players will eventually stop listening if they haven't already” #CBJ #thesickpodcast @MurphysLaw74 https://t.co/1JkNoYol1z — The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (@sickpodnhl) October 15, 2026

Rick Bowness is 71 years old.

He's the oldest coach in the National Hockey League… and in a way, it's a shame to see that he seems to be losing his touch.

It's not ideal, actually, considering the situation the Jackets find themselves in right now. And you really have to wonder what Zach Werenski thinks of all this…

At least, I get the feeling that Kirill Marchenko must be incredibly relieved he no longer plays for that team!

In a nutshell

– Injuries in Trois-Rivières.

Injury update presented by Clinique Athlétik! Landon Fuller, with a lower-body injury, is being evaluated on a weekly basis.

Zachary Massicotte, with a lower-body injury, is being evaluated on a weekly basis. https://t.co/4k1yp2y3IN — Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) October 16, 2026

– Yeah.

Things are getting worse and worse for CF Montréal… #lesickpodcast #sickmedia @TonyMarinaro @JeremyFilosa https://t.co/v6NWoD6YvG — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) October 16, 2026

– I like that.

When did Cole Caufield first catch the “hockey bug”? Which does he remember more: the goals he scored or his best golf shots? Tune in to TSN 690 for live Habs play-by-play all season! #TSN690 #Canadiens #Habs #ColeCaufield https://t.co/hzxAV4AS6B — TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) October 16, 2026

– Hehe.