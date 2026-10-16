Rick Bowness is furious with his club (and he didn’t hold back in saying so)

Marc-Olivier Cook
Rick Bowness is furious with his club (and he didn’t hold back in saying so)
Credit: Capture d'écran / X

You can't say the Blue Jackets are off to a good start this season.

That would simply be untrue.

The Columbus team has a 2-3-0 record after five games, and that's not good enough in the eyes of head coach Rick Bowness. And he took the opportunity (again) today to say he's fed up with his team…

The Jackets have allowed 21 goals in just five games, which ranks them 30th in the NHL in goals allowed per game since the start of the season. And that's exactly what's not sitting well with Bowness.

That quote speaks for itself:

We're 30th in the NHL in goals allowed per game. I've never coached a team like this…

I'm furious. I'm really furious. – Rick Bowness

And beyond his words, it was especially the way he presented himself to the reporters that caught my attention. Let's just say the guy really doesn't look like he's having any fun right now… and let's not forget that this hasn't been a recent development either.

What could get dangerous here is how the players react to the coach's comments.

Because, after all, this isn't the first time we've seen Bowness throw his guys under the bus. And as Pierre McGuire mentioned on the Sick Podcast – The Eye Test, at some point… the players in Columbus are simply going to stop listening to him.

Rick Bowness is 71 years old.

He's the oldest coach in the National Hockey League… and in a way, it's a shame to see that he seems to be losing his touch.

It's not ideal, actually, considering the situation the Jackets find themselves in right now. And you really have to wonder what Zach Werenski thinks of all this…

At least, I get the feeling that Kirill Marchenko must be incredibly relieved he no longer plays for that team! 


In a nutshell

– Injuries in Trois-Rivières.

– Yeah.

– I like that.

– Hehe.

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