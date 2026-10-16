Patrice Bergeron is (once again) VERY full of praise for Nick Suzuki

When Patrice Bergeron talks about Nick Suzuki, he clearly doesn't have much negative to say about the Montreal Canadiens' captain.

The former Boston Bruins player once again heaped praise on the Habs' No. 14… highlighting his defensive progress and the fact that he pays close attention to the little details, which can make all the difference in the NHL.

And this is certainly not the first time Bergeron has been so effusive in his praise of Suzuki…

This time, Bergeron—during an interview with RG Media—mainly explained that Suzuki had made significant progress at a young age and was on his way to reaching an elite level of offensive production.

According to him, the Habs' captain is entering his prime and is already an extremely important player for his team. But what really caught Bergeron's attention were the small details that make Suzuki such a… well-rounded player.

“If your captain pays attention to detail, it makes a huge difference for the rest of the team.” – Patrice Bergeron

These are high praises for Suzuki—especially coming from a guy he looked up to as an idol when he was young.

“If your captain pays attention to the details, it makes a huge difference for the rest of the team. It becomes contagious and sets the standard for the rest of your team.” Patrice Bergeron on #GoHabsGo Captain, Nick Suzuki. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) October 16, 2026

At the very least, that's no small feat, because Bergeron has built his reputation on his defensive play and his intelligence on the ice.

And it's worked.

That said, hearing a former Bruin sing the praises of the Habs' captain is always interesting—and pretty special—but we can all agree it's well-deserved, too. Because it's true that Nick Suzuki is an excellent all-around player.

But beyond the rivalry between Boston and Montreal, Bergeron's comments highlight Suzuki's progress and the importance he's taken on within the Montreal organization.

The Canadiens' captain is still young, he continues to improve… and he seems to have everything it takes to remain a key player on the team for many years to come.

And if Patrice Bergeron keeps singing his praises… I'd say it's certainly no coincidence.

In a Nutshell

– Good old Cole!

– Speaking of Caufield.

The Habs forward grew up going to Brewers games

https://t.co/Xue8CHGK02 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 16, 2026

– He's enjoying his time in Europe. That's great!

Genève-Servette: Jesse Puljujärvi extends his contract through 2030

https://t.co/gKjipWQDjc — SwissHabs (@SwissHabs) October 16, 2026

– Well done.