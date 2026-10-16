Here’s what the Red Wings would ask for in exchange for Dylan Larkin

We're all eager to see where Dylan Larkin ends up.

The situation has been dragging on since the end of last season, and there have been a lot of developments since then.

First, his (very) short list of destinations where he'd be willing to be traded has grown longer. We know he doesn't want to play in Canada to begin with.

The asking price has also changed since this summer. In August, the Wings wanted a first-line center in exchange for Larkin, but the teams on his list simply weren't willing to part with such a player.

Just recently, Darren Dreger provided new information on what the Wings are looking for in exchange for their former captain.

According to the renowned TSN insider, Detroit is looking for two top prospects, a first-round pick, and a top-9 forward ready to help the team right away.

Getting three or four pieces in return for a player of Larkin's caliber is fairly common practice. The only question was which pieces Detroit wanted.

Larkin has five years remaining on his eight-year contract, which pays him just $8.7 million per season.

Given the new salary cap reality, that's a real steal.

Larkin still hasn't added the Habs to his list, even after the fans chanted his name during his visit to the Bell Centre last Saturday. The Habs, however, have what it takes to meet the demands of Shawn Horcoff, the interim general manager.

They'd need to select two prospects from among Michael Hage, David Reinbacher, Jacob Fowler, and Alexander Zharovsky, add a first-round pick, and include a forward from either Alex Newhook or Jake Evans (if we stick to realistic options).

Maybe the Wings would also be interested in Kirby Dach—who knows?

The fact remains, though, that this is starting to get very expensive for a guy who doesn't even want to play in Canada in the first place.

On paper, the trade makes sense: you have to give to get. But in reality, it might not be the best idea for the Habs to make this trade.

Let's see if Kent Hughes pulls the trigger.

In a Nutshell

– Luke Mittelstadt plays the hero in overtime to cap off the comeback.

OH YEShttps://t.co/4t1LhMB633 — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) October 17, 2026

– Porter Martone is reportedly the only untouchable player on the Flyers, though it would be surprising if Michkov and Foerster were traded.

Anthony Di Marco on the Flyers: Based on conversations with team sources, the sense is that forward Porter Martone is the only true untouchable on this team. […] Wingers Foerster and Matvei Michkov are certainly not being shopped by the team, but they are not untouchable. It would be truly surprising to hear either of their names in trade discussions. – 10/16 #LetsGoFlyers #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 16, 2026

– Sidney Crosby moves up to 7th place in NHL history in assists.