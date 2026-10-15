Sydney Sweeney Is Making Waves in MLB

The two-time World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, now face elimination in the 2026 postseason, trailing 3-0 in the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

But believe it or not, that wasn't the only thing that caught people's attention last night (Wednesday).

In fact, Dodgers outfielder Alex Call—who isn't currently on the team's roster but continues to watch his team's games with his son—responded to a social media post criticizing adult-oriented commercials aired during playoff games.

Hey MLB, can you please remove the soft-porn ads from the playoff broadcasts on TBS, Fox, and NBC? My son wants to watch baseball with his dad, but how can I justify that when a half-naked woman could appear on screen at any moment? This is America's pastime. Parents shouldn't have to worry about this.

Immediately, responses began pouring in from all over from Major League Baseball fans, many of whom agreed with his comments.

A-list actor Sydney Sweeney's risqué ad campaigns with prediction market Novig have been one of the most polarizing topics in the media over the past several weeks. Dodgers outfielder Alex Call decided to weigh in with his opinion. Read more: https://t.co/YgHVbeoRZs pic.twitter.com/cIblPL87sF — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) October 14, 2026

We're talking specifically about Megan Fox selling erectile dysfunction pills, R-rated movies, and, of course, Sydney Sweeney's infamous ads.

A month ago, the company Novig began airing a commercial featuring Sweeney as part of its “Just Sports” campaign. The actress was asked to cover herself with soccer balls and other sports equipment.

Even though many kids are watching the MLB playoffs, Novig's ad featuring Sweeney airs countless times during October games.

So it's not just baseball that's making headlines this fall.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.