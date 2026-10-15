RUMOR | The Kings’ Interest in Connor Hellebuyck

The Connor Hellebuyck situation is complicated.

What we need to keep in mind is that the more time passes, the more we wonder whether he'll be able to perform this season at a level that matches his talent.

A goaltender who misses training camp and the start of the season—just like a baseball pitcher—can suffer the negative effects for an entire season.

Ideally, for him and for everyone in Winnipeg, he would be traded as soon as possible.

But the more time passes, the more we wonder which team will be willing to step up and make room for the goalie. After all, the same teams often come up in discussions, but to no avail.

Except that this afternoon, Frank Seravalli threw a new team into the mix.

According to his report on the Sportsnet website, the Los Angeles Kings are interested in acquiring his services. And the goaltender would say yes to the Kings.

https://t.co/wnKbyKU7sR — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 15, 2026

Obviously, at this point, we suspect that several (American) teams are on his list of clubs he'd like to join. He can't go on strike and tie the Jets' hands to such an extent without significantly harming his career.

But the Kings?

Los Angeles is off to a rough start to the 2026–2027 season (no wins in five games). Los Angeles has an aging roster. Los Angeles, just like Hellebuyck, hasn't had much success in the playoffs in recent years.

It might not be the most attractive market when you look at those factors.

How much better the Kings are than the Jets isn't the right question. Because the debate is that L.A. is better than Winnipeg, a Canadian city not known for its nightlife.

To be continued.

In Brief

– Note.

Chris Tanev is week-to-week with an upper-body injury, per the #leafs — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 15, 2026

– Haha!

“Canadiens Hockey” on Prime—are all the episodes available, or is it one per week? — Alex Perron (@alexxxperron) October 15, 2026

– Wow.

Steve Cohen and Scott Boras are going to have a chat. https://t.co/OEIU65NXHA https://t.co/EaLyLiXkyV — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 15, 2026

– He's not afraid of anything.