Since retiring, Pierre Gervais has been making headlines because he hasn't been exactly gentle with some of the people he worked with at the Montreal Canadiens organization.

In particular, he's criticized Dominique Ducharme, Marc Bergevin, and Jeff Petry along the way… but he's also shared several unflattering stories about Jonathan Drouin, Max Pacioretty (and others).

And recently, it was Carey Price's turn.

The former Canadiens equipment manager was on the air on 98.5 FM with Mario Langlois and Stéphane Waite when he told a story about the former Canadiens #31. He said that during Price's first training camp, the goaltender had given up a goal in a game and had blamed Gervais for a supposed skating problem.

Gervais didn't appreciate Price looking at him that way while he was still in front of his net, out on the ice. So he went to see him in the locker room afterward to tell him that if he had a problem, he needed to say it to his face… and Gervais also said this to the goalie:

« I need you less than you need me. » — Pierre Gervais

Well.



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Let's be clear: no one's going to make a big deal out of this. It's not the end of the world, and it's not exactly a major criticism of the goalie either.

But I'll say what Michel Therrien said following the release of Pierre Gervais's first book, in which he criticizes several former Habs players: What's the point?

Gervais was on the air to talk about Price because the goalie had just been honored at the Bell Centre.

He spoke highly of Carey (whom he considers a good friend), but I wonder why he felt compelled to share an anecdote like that—one that makes Price look like a bit of a jerk, even though he was very young and less mature at the time.

Was that really necessary?

In Brief

– Nice lineup.

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– Well done.

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