The Philadelphia Flyers could have a serious problem on their hands pretty soon.

And this time, it's not necessarily because of their (poor) performance on the ice.

Since last week, the situation surrounding Matvei Michkov has been the subject of a lot of talk. The young Russian forward doesn't seem to be on the same page as some of his teammates in the organization, and the way the Flyers are handling his situation could end up costing them dearly.

In fact, that's what Frank Seravalli brought up during a recent appearance on the Flames NOW podcast.

According to him, there could be collateral damage in this situation… because the Flyers seem to have chosen their young Russian star over some of the other players on their roster.

And that could even eventually affect the head coach, since we know the relationship between Michkov and Rick Tocchet isn't the best.

Yeah…

Frank Seravalli – Flames NOW – #LetsGoFlyers | Everyone's watching the Matvei Michkov situation. There will be collateral damage. There will be fallout, as essentially the Flyers have chosen their Russian star over—I don't know—maybe some other roster players eventually, and maybe even the head coach. – 11/16 #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 17, 2026

When an organization publicly takes a stand in favor of a young player (as we saw Daniel Brière do yesterday on Marc Denis's podcast), it can quickly create tension.

And that's not necessarily the best way to build a team.

Michkov is an extremely talented player, and the Flyers know it: they seem determined to protect him… even if not everyone in the locker room agrees with that strategy.

Because the other players are watching what's going on, too: if some veterans feel like the rules aren't the same for everyone, it could become a much bigger problem for the organization… and that would complicate things even further.

In Brief

– What do you think?

Georges likes Arber Xhekaj's style of play, but… https://t.co/BcLjXTTjM4 — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 17, 2026

– Interesting.

Jonathan Huberdeau credits Devin Cooley with helping him gain perspective during his injury rehab 🧘‍♂️ Huberdeau will make his return this week with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers on an injury conditioning loan. https://t.co/ivp1lgOmPe — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 17, 2026

– I love these leaderboards.

Good afternoon, everyone… the first round of the #NHLMasters is coming to a close… it's time for a leaderboard update!!… in short… players have been on fire at the pins!! The Sneaky Russian Dorofeyev is on a ROLL!! #TheGreenJacket https://t.co/cpVn7G0obE — Mike Commodore (@commie22) November 17, 2026

– Oh.