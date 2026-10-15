Jaxson Dart and two first-round picks for Justin Herbert?

Could the New York Giants pull off a bold move to acquire Justin Herbert?

A bold trade proposal is making the rounds in the NFL and could completely transform the future of the New York franchise.

Terron Armstead raised this possibility by outlining a scenario in which the Giants would acquire the Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback in exchange for Jaxson Dart and two first-round draft picks.

Such a trade would represent a major investment for New York. By giving up Dart and two first-round picks, the organization would sacrifice a significant portion of its future resources to bet on a player already established in the NFL.

The idea is based in large part on Herbert's potential; he has several seasons of experience and has demonstrated his ability to produce offensively since entering the league. Despite criticism surrounding some of his recent performances, his talent remains a central element of this discussion.

Armstead acknowledges, however, that the quarterback's playoff results have not lived up to what some might hope for. He nevertheless urges Giants executives to consider his entire career before determining whether a trade of this magnitude would be justified.

The question, then, is simple: Should New York bet on Herbert's experience and abilities rather than continuing to develop Dart?

Justin Herbert in New York: A Risky Bet for the Giants?

Herbert's potential arrival could significantly alter the Giants' ambitions. A quarterback with his level of experience would offer the team another option for building a competitive offense and attempting to make a run at the NFC East title.

However, giving up Jaxson Dart and two first-round picks would not be a trivial decision. Draft picks can be used to strengthen several positions, while a young quarterback can still improve over time with the right guidance.

The Giants should therefore carefully weigh the immediate benefits of acquiring Herbert against the long-term development potential.

For now, this proposal remains a hypothetical scenario rather than an announced trade. Nevertheless, it raises an interesting debate about the strategy New York could adopt to accelerate its rebuild.

Would you be willing to trade Jaxson Dart and two first-round picks to acquire Justin Herbert? For the Giants, such a decision could change the face of the franchise, but it would also carry considerable risks.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.