The CH currently has its eye on several players

Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou, Kirill Marchenko, Matthew Knies, Dylan Larkin…

The Canadiens have been eyeing all of these players in recent months, but Kent Hughes has never been able to bring any of them to town via trade.

But let's not think for a moment that the Canadiens' GM is getting discouraged. On the contrary…

When you hear David Pagnotta say that the club is still involved in several major deals, it's clear that Kent Hughes is still working to improve his team.

The insider, in a segment on “Daily Faceoff” (hosted by Jeff Marek), mentions that the Canadiens wanted to land a big-name player and that this is clearly still the case. And the goal, ultimately, would be to make a big splash on the market before the next NHL trade deadline.

We're familiar with the Matthew Knies and Kirill Marchenko situations, and there have been others in the past, such as Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou. But there are also other players the Canadiens are continuing to monitor right now. – David Pagnotta

Here's what he had to say:

The NHL rumor mill isn't slowing down. Alex DeBrincat gets PAID, Connor Hellebuyck's situation in Winnipeg gets complicated, and the Canadiens continue hunting for a big move. @JeffMarek and @TheFourthPeriod have the latest every Wednesday on DFO Insider! https://t.co/jvDDF6orMz — Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) October 14, 2026

What catches my attention in all this is the fact that Pagnotta is talking about the Canadiens as a team that's involved in several trades that don't involve Kyrou, Thomas, Knies, or Marchenko.

Because the reality is… all of those guys have been traded in recent months, except for Robert Thomas. But Thomas became the Blues' captain this summer, and we no longer expect to see him leave St. Louis.

Of course, the Montreal club is certainly still keeping an eye on Dylan Larkin's situation in Detroit. But the fact that they're also scouting other big-name NHL players is interesting in and of itself.

And it also demonstrates the determination of Kent Hughes, who is looking for ways to help his team improve quickly.

But I'm really looking forward to that trade happening. And I honestly wonder what the Habs' front office is thinking right now…

Quick Thoughts

– What do you think?

Does Juraj Slafkovsky deserve all the hate he's getting right now? Tony let it all out this morning… #lesickpodcast #sickmedia @TonyMarinaro https://t.co/VNNuGaGivW — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) October 14, 2026

– Today's waivers news.

NHL Waivers – October 14, 2026 Alex Barré-Boulet, San Jose Sharks

; Aatu Räty, Vancouver Canucks #SJSharks #Canucks https://t.co/aSxvbthtIF — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) October 14, 2026

– He's so special.

How many points will he rack up this season? #GoHabsGo https://t.co/SaoyuYbHfQ — RDS (@RDSca) October 14, 2026

– Good for him.