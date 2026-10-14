Here’s what people are saying about the Habs’ first game on Prime

For the first time in a very long time, the CH wasn't playing a game broadcast on RDS or TVA Sports.

Tonight's game against the Washington Capitals is being broadcast on Amazon Prime. Alain Crête, who has filled in for Pierre Houde on a few occasions over the past few years, was back on play-by-play duty.

As the game went on, the sound improved, but early on, the ambient noise was much louder than his voice. It's not normal for a mere regular-season game on a Wednesday night in the U.S. capital to sound as loud as a playoff game in Montreal…

The picture quality is excellent, however.

Perfect—almost.

From black-and-white to 4K… A “Simonac” is in order! #CH

But the hockey isn't necessarily any better! — Francois Gagnon (@GagnonFrancois) October 14, 2026

I really liked the few interviews here and there with Marc-André Perreault during warm-ups.

Otherwise, we saw the players warming up without commentary from the on-site analysts and play-by-play callers.

But as with everything, opinions are divided.

Alain Crête, who remains excellent, did, however, have several moments of confusion (mispronounced names, mixing up players, poor scripts, etc.). Add to that the sound issues mentioned above and the third subscription, which continues to be a talking point.

Crête was unable to tell the difference between Cole Hutson and Cole Caufield throughout the game.

I get it. But when you consider that the networks pay the NHL or the #CH between $1.5 million and $2 million in broadcast rights PER GAME, fans need to understand the costs involved, as well as the ads and sponsorships, in order to try to recoup the investment — Francois Gagnon (@GagnonFrancois) October 14, 2026

Another source of frustration for fans: the inability to pause the game or rewind it.

In 2026, on a platform like Prime, that's pretty strange. Still, the platform is only in its infancy in the sports broadcasting industry; it will adapt.

In any case, despite everything, I really enjoyed my experience, and I wouldn't be surprised if Amazon Prime becomes the sole player in the sports industry—much to the dismay of traditional networks.

Quick Thoughts

– Cool.

Habs GM Kent Hughes on Jeff Gorton & Marty St. Louis: “We all live in the same building; it's like a little fraternity for 50-somethings. We have a little pub we go to. We break down games and solve the world's problems.” https://t.co/TlTVTtE659 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 15, 2026

– Okay.

Work to be done on the second floor. #CFMTL — Arcadio Marcuzzi (@_marcuzzi) October 15, 2026

– That's good.

A pair of Canadian relievers, Cade Smith and Erik Sabrowski, have been instrumental to the Guardians' postseason success. @ShiDavidi has the story on the duo's bond from Cleveland. https://t.co/Nrbur6xb27 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 15, 2026

– Connor Zary: The Canucks are in the thick of things.