Goals for the CH, Jacob Fowler Talks About Carey Price, and Rick Bowness’s Anger

Marc-Olivier Cook
Goals for the CH, Jacob Fowler Talks About Carey Price, and Rick Bowness’s Anger
Credit: NHL.com

The Canadiens have taken steps to improve their team in recent months.

And that's probably the National Hockey League's worst-kept secret.

Kent Hughes is still involved in several deals because he has his eye on some players. But who might interest a team like the Canadiens, who are looking to add a talented player to their top-six offense?

Appearing on the Morning Cuppa Hockey Podcast, Marco D'Amico brought up the names of three players in the discussion.

He mentioned Kevin Fiala (though he doesn't think the Kings would be willing to trade him), Owen Tippett (who's had a decent start to the season)… and Dylan Larkin, who (according to D'Amico) would be an ideal target for the Habs.

Fiala—I'd love that.

Tippett—I'd love that.

Larkin—I'd love that.

Actually… no matter who the player is, I'd love to see the Canadiens land a talented guy whose game can bring some offensive punch to the Montreal lineup.

And it seems to me we're due for a great trade that will make an impact in Montreal…

Jacob Fowler Talks About Carey Price

Ever since he was drafted in 2023, Jacob Fowler has been making a name for himself for all the right reasons.

We know he's talented… and it's especially his play in front of the net that impresses. Many have drawn comparisons between Carey Price and Fowler's style, and the young goaltender is flattered to hear such comments.

He spoke about it in a clip posted on TSN 690's Instagram account.

It must certainly be really rewarding.

Carey Price isn't just anyone: we're talking about possibly the best goalie of his generation—a guy who's been so, so good for so many years in Montreal.

Fowler has big shoes to fill, so… but he seems to have the talent (and the character) to reach that level. And if that happens, the Canadiens are in for a treat.

Rick Bowness's Anger

Rick Bowness makes me laugh.

At least, I like the fact that he's not afraid to speak his mind. He criticized his players after last season ended because the Blue Jackets were terrible in the final games of the campaign, which cost them a playoff spot.

That said, things haven't exactly been going well in Columbus since the start of the season, as the Jackets are 2-3-0. And yesterday, after his team's embarrassing 7-3 loss to the Panthers, Bowness lost his cool again… saying he doesn't want to play goalie for his players.

Yikes. 

The Blue Jackets will have to find a way to address their shortcomings… otherwise, Bowness might lose his cool again before long.

I'm really looking forward to seeing how things play out in Columbus.


In a nutshell

– To be continued.

– A new player in Trois-Rivières.

– News from MLB.

– I love that mindset.

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