Goals for the CH, Jacob Fowler Talks About Carey Price, and Rick Bowness’s Anger

The Canadiens have taken steps to improve their team in recent months.

And that's probably the National Hockey League's worst-kept secret.

Kent Hughes is still involved in several deals because he has his eye on some players. But who might interest a team like the Canadiens, who are looking to add a talented player to their top-six offense?

Appearing on the Morning Cuppa Hockey Podcast, Marco D'Amico brought up the names of three players in the discussion.

He mentioned Kevin Fiala (though he doesn't think the Kings would be willing to trade him), Owen Tippett (who's had a decent start to the season)… and Dylan Larkin, who (according to D'Amico) would be an ideal target for the Habs.

Marco D'Amico on the Morning Cuppa Podcast about players he would target for the Habs: I'd consider looking at L.A., but I just don't see Ken Holland trying to trade away some of those guys like Kevin Fiala. Looking around Philly, I like Owen Tippett. I think playing alongside Ivan Demidov, he'd probably put up 25–30 goals a season. […] Dylan Larkin, to me, remains the player who makes the most sense. – 10/14 #GoKingsGo #LetsGoFlyers #GoHabsGo #NHL #LGRW — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 14, 2026

Fiala—I'd love that.

Tippett—I'd love that.

Larkin—I'd love that.

Actually… no matter who the player is, I'd love to see the Canadiens land a talented guy whose game can bring some offensive punch to the Montreal lineup.

And it seems to me we're due for a great trade that will make an impact in Montreal…

Jacob Fowler Talks About Carey Price

Ever since he was drafted in 2023, Jacob Fowler has been making a name for himself for all the right reasons.

We know he's talented… and it's especially his play in front of the net that impresses. Many have drawn comparisons between Carey Price and Fowler's style, and the young goaltender is flattered to hear such comments.

He spoke about it in a clip posted on TSN 690's Instagram account.

Jacob Fowler on hearing comparisons to Habs legend Carey Price: “I don't feel like I really try to block it out. It's such an honor when you hear someone like that. I hope it's not disrespectful to him in any way. He's a guy I grew up always watching play. He was always described as kind of the ‘perfect goalie.'” “To hear your name in the same sentence—it's cool. But I haven't earned that yet.” — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 13, 2026

It must certainly be really rewarding.

Carey Price isn't just anyone: we're talking about possibly the best goalie of his generation—a guy who's been so, so good for so many years in Montreal.

Fowler has big shoes to fill, so… but he seems to have the talent (and the character) to reach that level. And if that happens, the Canadiens are in for a treat.

Rick Bowness's Anger

Rick Bowness makes me laugh.

At least, I like the fact that he's not afraid to speak his mind. He criticized his players after last season ended because the Blue Jackets were terrible in the final games of the campaign, which cost them a playoff spot.

That said, things haven't exactly been going well in Columbus since the start of the season, as the Jackets are 2-3-0. And yesterday, after his team's embarrassing 7-3 loss to the Panthers, Bowness lost his cool again… saying he doesn't want to play goalie for his players.

Yikes.

“I'm not a babysitter” – Rick Bowness: https://t.co/oSjhySIJzB — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 14, 2026

The Blue Jackets will have to find a way to address their shortcomings… otherwise, Bowness might lose his cool again before long.

I'm really looking forward to seeing how things play out in Columbus.

In a nutshell

– To be continued.

David Pagnotta: Regarding Connor Hellebuyck's trade request: I don't think the price has changed; they want immediate help as part of a package—a second-line-caliber player, maybe two, which was the original asking price, along with additional young assets; does that change anything? – NHL Tonight (10/12) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) October 14, 2026

– A new player in Trois-Rivières.

The Trois-Rivières Lions announced that they have claimed forward Nolan Hutcheson off waivers. Welcome to the team, Nolan! : https://t.co/X5YXL5X5yI #ForceDuNord https://t.co/ipoflJZBzQ — Trois-Rivières Lions (@Lions3r) October 14, 2026

– News from MLB.

Things are heating up in MLB. https://t.co/UuPPa9yoxB https://t.co/wXAZnn0UNT — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 14, 2026

– I love that mindset.