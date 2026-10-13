The Rams Release Their Kicker

In the NFL, a kicker can lose his job with a single kick. Harrison Mevis learned this the hard way. In the wake of a heartbreaking loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Los Angeles Rams decided to part ways with the 24-year-old field goal kicker.

Head coach Sean McVay clearly ran out of patience. The 37-34 overtime loss was the last straw. With victory within reach, Mevis attempted a 48-yard field goal that Gregory Rousseau blocked. The kicker had already missed a 50-yard attempt earlier in the game.

This rough night wasn't an isolated incident. Since the start of the season, Mevis has converted only five of his nine field goal attempts—a success rate of just over 55 percent. For a team that frequently plays close games, such inconsistency quickly becomes a major problem.

So the Rams acted quickly. An overtime loss is costly in the race for the playoffs, and McVay couldn't afford to let doubt linger over such a crucial position in the closing moments of games.

Blake Grupe Called In as Reinforcement

To replace Mevis, Los Angeles turned to Blake Grupe. The kicker was on the New York Jets' practice squad and accepted an offer from the Rams ahead of the next game.

Grupe arrives with a more reassuring track record. Last season, split between the Indianapolis Colts and the New Orleans Saints, he made 29 field goals on 37 attempts. For his career, he boasts an 81.9% success rate on 105 attempts.

These statistics don't make him an elite kicker, but they offer a level of consistency that the Rams sorely lacked. McVay now hopes this change will prevent the team from letting wins slip away when they're within reach. The newcomer will have little time to adjust before his first test.

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