Oliver Kapanen Still Absent from Practice

As long as the Canadiens don't give us any details about Oliver Kapanen, the situation will continue to be strange and keep people talking.

That's to be expected. After all, sometimes he's at practice… and sometimes he's not. It depends on how he's feeling that day.

We don't know exactly when he'll be back to full health. But we do know that the Canadiens felt the need to recall Owen Beck to serve as the 12th forward.

Beck is here this morning. @TVASports https://t.co/yjkOxyFork — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) October 13, 2026

This morning, the Canadiens held an optional practice (yet another one) ahead of today's game against the Sabres. And Kapanen was conspicuously absent—once again.

The fact that he isn't skating even though it's optional speaks volumes about his health.

Another optional #gohabsgo morning skate, but Oliver Kapanen is still missing. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 13, 2026

It seems likely that the Canadiens aren't counting on any injured players returning to action tonight, which makes sense given Beck's recall last night. Ivan Demidov (who is on the mend) and Florian Xhekaj are the other injured forwards.

But the fact that the injured players aren't on the ice doesn't tell us much.

The main question is whether the Canadiens will go with 11 or 12 forwards. If Beck returns, will Arber Xhekaj or Adam Engstrom be the one to sit?

We'll see in due time.

Details to follow…