Top 3: Brendan Gallagher Finally Scores His First Point with the Canucks

Last night, there wasn't much action in the NHL. That's typical for a Sunday night.

In fact, there were only three games on the schedule. But there are still a few things worth noting from today's three games in the Bettman league.

For example?

The @SeattleKraken, @NYRangers, and @Canes all picked up wins to wrap up the weekend. #NHLStats: https://t.co/YQci9CDDQm https://t.co/74SUCrqETV — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 12, 2026

1. Brendan Gallagher's first point in Vancouver

The Canucks played their seventh game of the season yesterday, but for Brendan Gallagher, it was only his sixth game of the year. He had been sidelined recently.

The former Canadiens player took advantage of the opportunity to (finally) earn his first point without wearing the Habs' uniform. He did so with an assist to Elias Pettersson while shorthanded.

Shorthanded snipe show from JUNIOR https://t.co/aUFJMVU0B7 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 11, 2026

Let's just say it wasn't the Canucks' best game at Madison Square Garden. The Rangers won 6-2, and goaltender Dylan Garand earned his second win of the season.

That doesn't mean the Rangers won't need help in net down the road, though. After all, the Canucks are hardly an NHL powerhouse…

Will Cuylle and Tye Kartye each scored two goals, but it's also worth noting that Alexis Lafrenière had two points, including his fifth goal of the season.

The 25-year-old (it was his birthday yesterday) already has five goals this season.

Alexis Lafrenière scores his 5th goal of the season on his 25th birthday! (via: @NYRangers) https://t.co/o33aRBOjq1 — BarDown (@BarDown) October 12, 2026

2. Alex Ovechkin Still Has Firsts to Come

Alexander Ovechkin scored his 930th career regular-season goal last night. It was the first goal of his 22nd and final NHL season.

But for the first time in his career (1,007 goals, including the playoffs), one of his goals was assisted by two brothers. Ilya and Aliaksei Protas helped him beat the 190th different goaltender (Joey Daccord) of his career—a record in NHL history.

ALEX OVECHKIN!! His first of the season and his 930th career goal! https://t.co/HvO52f2ozm — NHL (@NHL_FR) October 11, 2026

Alex Ovechkin has scored a lot of goals in his career, but tonight is the first time a pair of brothers have assisted on his goal! (via @NHLPR) https://t.co/0VT3iXHIYw — NHL (@NHL) October 11, 2026

Let's agree on this: a game involving the Seattle Kraken isn't exactly a crowd-pleaser to begin with. But it's worth noting that in Seattle's 5-3 win, Quebec native Frédérick Gaudreau scored his fourth goal of the season.

Not bad!

For the Capitals, Jordan Kyrou scored his first goal in his new uniform. Cole Hutson and Ryan Leonard—two names that certainly resonate in Montreal—assisted him.

Cole has his brother's vision, doesn't he?

What a pass by Cole Hutson, and Jordan Kyrou scores his first goal with the Capitals! https://t.co/UGRkGThV4g — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 11, 2026

3. Sebastian Aho Is on Fire

Have you noticed that Sebastian Aho has been on fire since the start of the season? Because, in fact, he already has six goals in six games since the start of the regular season.

That's no small feat…

A sixth goal in six games for Aho! https://t.co/wb9qruF8dX — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 12, 2026

The Hurricanes, who faced the Flyers, won 4-1. Christian Dvorak was the only Flyers player to find the back of the net.

With a record of 0-5-2, the Flyers are the only team in the East yet to taste victory this season. It's the worst start to a season in franchise history, much to the dismay of fans there.

And the Canes decided to poke fun at it.

In a social media post last night, they noted that they've won more often in Philly over the past nine days (twice) than the Flyers, Eagles, and Phillies combined (zero wins) in October. Ouch…

Canes admin just took Philadelphia to task (H/T: @Canes) https://t.co/HOAItHJ8QK — BarDown (@BarDown) October 12, 2026

Overtime

– Wow.

OH MY GOSH What a solo effort by Jared McCann https://t.co/7yPFVuobv8 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 11, 2026

– T.J. Oshie no longer plays in the NHL, and yesterday he was in the stands watching the Capitals' game. Tom Wilson took the opportunity to keep their tradition alive by hitting him. Nice.

The TJ and Tom tradition lives on…even if TJ's not wearing his pads anymore @Capitals | #ALLCAPS : https://t.co/nYKoSJa7ZF https://t.co/k2ugTOZQpP — Monumental Sports Network (@MonSportsNet) October 11, 2026

– That would have been beautiful.

Logan Stankoven was THIS close to scoring the goal of the year A move so deadly it made Jiricek drop his stick https://t.co/6wv9qzncMd — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 12, 2026

– Several players had two points yesterday.

– Three games on the schedule today.