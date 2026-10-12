The backup no one expected saved the Ravens in overtime

An interception by Kyle Hamilton dashed the Atlanta Falcons' hopes on Sunday night.

The Baltimore Ravens pulled off a 30-23 overtime victory, and they did it without their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, who remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

In his first start of the season, Tyler Huntley rose to the occasion. The backup threw two touchdown passes before scoring the game-winning touchdown himself in overtime—a perfect ending to a night in which he was flawless.

The backup quarterback had solid support. Derrick Henry racked up 102 rushing yards and also reached the end zone on an 18-yard pass from Huntley. Zay Flowers was his go-to receiver with eight catches for 53 yards, in addition to 13 yards gained on a reverse play.

With this win, Baltimore (4-1) has secured its third straight victory and remains undefeated on the road with a 3-0 record. Even without its most important player, the Maryland team is showing it has the depth needed to stay among the elite.

A Frustrating Night in Atlanta

For the Falcons, who slip to 2-3, the loss stings. Michael Penix Jr. had racked up 240 passing yards when he suffered a rib injury late in the fourth quarter. Tua Tagovailoa replaced him, but his costly interception by Hamilton sealed the game's fate.

Drake London, however, had a productive game with seven receptions for 118 yards. Bijan Robinson added 86 yards on the ground and 32 through the air, while Kyle Pitts caught his first touchdown pass of the season in the second quarter. Penix's condition will be closely monitored over the next few days.

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