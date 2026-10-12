MLB in Brief: Caleb Durbin Undergoes Surgery | Lineups Announced
The Brewers Are Different
We're no longer living in last year's nightmare.
A year ago, the Brewers might have lost a game like they did in Game 1. But this postseason, they don't feel there's an obstacle they can't overcome. “That's
just Brewers baseball.”
My story for @YahooSports on Milwaukee's NLCS Game 1 victory. https://t.co/p3sRemPpWW
— Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) October 12, 2026
Will Smith Isn't Worried
He has one hit in 19 at-bats in the playoffs.
The Guardians and Rays' lineups for the Championship Series
Just one change on each side.
#Guardians announce their ALCS Roster#Postseason pic.twitter.com/rjodKjazJx
— Matthew Nethercott (@MNethercottMLB) October 12, 2026
Robert Gasser will start for the Brewers in Game 3
We're still waiting to hear who the Dodgers will start.
Robert Gasser will start Game 3 of the NLCS for the Brewers on Wednesday, via @hunterbonair.
— Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) October 12, 2026
Caleb Durbin undergoes surgery
He was playing through an injury.
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