MLB in Brief: Caleb Durbin Undergoes Surgery | Lineups Announced

Sébastien Berrouard
MLB in Brief: Caleb Durbin Undergoes Surgery | Lineups Announced
Credit: The Boston Globe

The Brewers Are Different

We're no longer living in last year's nightmare.

Will Smith Isn't Worried

He has one hit in 19 at-bats in the playoffs.

The Guardians and Rays' lineups for the Championship Series

Just one change on each side.

Robert Gasser will start for the Brewers in Game 3

We're still waiting to hear who the Dodgers will start.

Caleb Durbin undergoes surgery

He was playing through an injury.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!