MLB in Brief: Caleb Durbin Undergoes Surgery | Lineups Announced

The Brewers Are Different

We're no longer living in last year's nightmare.

A year ago, the Brewers might have lost a game like they did in Game 1. But this postseason, they don't feel there's an obstacle they can't overcome. “That's just Brewers baseball.” My story for @YahooSports on Milwaukee's NLCS Game 1 victory. https://t.co/p3sRemPpWW — Russell Dorsey (@Russ_Dorsey1) October 12, 2026

Will Smith Isn't Worried

He has one hit in 19 at-bats in the playoffs.

Will Smith said his swing feels better than his 1-for-19 playoff slump suggests. He was adamant that there's “no panic” about his sudden struggles . “Obviously, I want the results to be a little better. But at the end of the day, it's a five-game series.” More @capostsports: https://t.co/Gd2HWn1XW5 — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) October 12, 2026

The Guardians and Rays' lineups for the Championship Series

Just one change on each side.

Robert Gasser will start for the Brewers in Game 3

We're still waiting to hear who the Dodgers will start.

Robert Gasser will start Game 3 of the NLCS for the Brewers on Wednesday, via @hunterbonair. — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) October 12, 2026

Caleb Durbin undergoes surgery

He was playing through an injury.

Red Sox' Caleb Durbin undergoes surgery after playing through an injuryhttps://t.co/8z0e1OLAD0 — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) October 11, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.