Jacob Fowler: The Priority, the Reason for the 6:30 p.m. Game, and Kent Hughes’ Comments

Jacob Fowler started the season in the AHL because… the Canadiens didn't want to go with three goalies, and Samuel Montembeault had earned his spot.

Jacob Fowler was called up because… Monty got injured.

Jacob Fowler played Thursday's game because… the Canadiens likely wanted to give someone other than Jakub Dobes a chance in net, and the team's true No. 2 had been injured the day before.

For the past few weeks (or a few months, if you go back to 2025–2026), Fowler has been a victim of circumstances. But despite everything, he's had an excellent start to the season, both in Laval and in Montreal. He's doing what he needs to do.

When will he be at the heart of the plan? When will he be the priority?

Let's be clear: I'm not saying we should roll out the red carpet for a rookie either. But putting him at the heart of the plan so that his development is a top priority—in my view—isn't too much to ask.

Right now, that obviously means securing a spot in the NHL.

To make that happen, it might require a trade involving Monty, who's currently injured. Teams that might be interested will want to see him in action, in my opinion… which could cause a logjam.

Another love triangle on the horizon, guys?

The Reason for the 6:30 p.m. Game

This week, the Canadiens will play three games, all at different times. Tuesday's game is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday's is at 7:30 p.m. And Saturday's is at 7:00 p.m.

Pierre Houde, Alain Crête, and Félix Séguin will be calling the games against Buffalo, Washington, and Buffalo.

Saturday's game will be at the usual time. Wednesday's game will be at 7:30 p.m. because that's how it works for Prime-time games. But what about Tuesday's game?

All 32 NHL teams will be in action, and the games will all start (at least the first 13) 15 minutes apart. And the Canadiens have been slotted into the 6:30 p.m. time slot.

A Word from Kent Hughes

The Canadiens didn't want to trade Jayden Struble to a team where he'd get less ice time. Last year, he still wanted to stay with the Canadiens.

But this year, Kent Hughes found him a spot in Nashville. And all signs point to him getting ice time there.

The topic had been the subject of speculation (by Eric Engels of Sportsnet), but this morning, Elliotte Friedman confirmed on his podcast that the Habs did indeed want to send him somewhere where he would play.

Hughes has known Struble for years. And just as he did with Jordan Harris back in the day, he didn't want to send him to a situation where he wouldn't get playing time.

By acquiring a second-round pick, the GM has given himself one more asset to trade, if needed. And he's paved the way for ice time for his defensemen who aren't top-4 players in the NHL.

All in all, a good move. But the fact remains that the team is still missing a top-4 right-handed defenseman…

In a Nutshell

– The Habs are practicing at 10:30 a.m. It'll take place at the Bell Centre for the team photo.

Happy Thanksgiving!

It's team photo day for the #Habs, so the team will be practicing at the Bell Centre (closed to the public) today. — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) October 12, 2026

– He must feel like he's made a deal with the devil.

Bruce Cassidy still doesn't understand the Golden Knights' decision to prevent him from finding a job elsewhere. In the meantime, he's decided to stay active. And this week, he's in Quebec City with the Canadian women's team. https://t.co/19imSAokng — Kevin Dubé (@KDubeJDQ) October 12, 2026

– A technicality.