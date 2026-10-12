Here are the winners and losers from Week 5 of the NFL

Late-game blunders, predictable matchups, and spectacular performances: Week 5 of the NFL provided plenty of fuel for both fans and critics.

Here are the ones who came out on top… and the others, as reported by The Ringer.

Loser: The Commanders' game sense

With 12 seconds left in overtime, Jayden Daniels just needed to get rid of the ball to set up a game-winning field goal. Instead, he collapsed to the ground, and time ran out. The result: a 27-27 tie against the Giants that feels like a loss. Washington slips to 1-3-1, and Dan Quinn's seat is getting even hotter.

Loser: Nick Sirianni

The Eagles could have run out the clock before their field goal attempt, but they threw the ball twice. The Jaguars recovered the ball, and Cam Little secured a 19-17 victory for Jacksonville with a 57-yard field goal in London.

Loser: The Falcons

Michael Penix Jr. suffered a rib injury late in the game. His replacement, Tua Tagovailoa, was intercepted in overtime, sealing a 30-23 loss to Baltimore.

Loser: Marvin Harrison Jr. in Arizona

The No. 4 pick in the 2024 draft was traded to the Texans for a second-round pick. There, he'll be reunited with C.J. Stroud, his former quarterback at Ohio State.

Loser: The Raiders

After a 3-0 start, Las Vegas was crushed 45-17 by the Patriots. Drake Maye threw four touchdown passes.

Winners of the Week

Winner: Jordan Love's arm

Love finally found his long-pass touch again. He racked up 258 yards on passes of more than 20 yards, and the Packers dominated the Bears 31-7.

Winner: The 49ers' defense

Five quarterback sacks and four turnovers helped San Francisco beat Seattle 32-29. Mike Evans added 113 yards and a taunting celebration that went viral.

Winner: DeMeco Ryans

Back in charge of the Texans' defense, the coach saw his unit hold the Titans to 187 yards in a 26-3 victory.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.