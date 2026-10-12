Dylan Larkin, Alex Newhook, and the Price of Ambition

It was a big weekend in Montreal. And I'm not just saying that because the Habs played with seven defensemen due to Florian Xhekaj's injury…

Jayden Struble was traded, and Kaiden Guhle returned to the lineup. That sparked discussions about the future of the Canadiens' blue line moving forward.

Jacob Fowler was sensational in net on Saturday night, bringing the talk of the infamous “love triangle” back into the spotlight.

But the main reason the Canadiens have been in the news is because of the way Dylan Larkin was treated by Canadiens fans.

Seeing a player who doesn't want to waive his no-trade clause get cheered like that is something special. #OnlyInMontreal

Dylan Larkin heard Canadiens fans chanting “We want Larkin!” on Saturday night. “It was interesting,” he told reporters, according to The Athletic's @ArponBasu. “I never would have imagined that in this arena in my career. They're passionate fans; this is, in my opinion, the best atmosphere in hockey. They're knowledgeable and they love their team, so that's how I interpreted it. But after a few seconds, I just went back to focusing on the game.” — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 11, 2026

We can all agree that the fans understood what they needed to do to help the front office. We don't know if it will make a difference, but it certainly can't hurt.

I still believe that if Larkin doesn't change his mind in the coming weeks, he won't be the one they choose.

But above all, I believe it's not the end of the world if a player needs to be convinced. He has the right not to list Montreal as his top choice—but to change his mind soon.

And the fans understand that.

I definitely don't agree with Grant McCagg, who thinks fans have no business encouraging Dylan Larkin to say yes to a trade.

And I don't think Alex Newhook should take it personally either.

Was this a Lark? I found this embarrassing, TBH:

#GoHabsGo FULL PODCAST HERE:

https://t.co/9rItttFUiL https://t.co/J11w6RcEhf — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) October 11, 2026

Newhook received a lucrative contract extension that underscores his importance to the city—he's been playing better for the past year and has been clutch in the playoffs. But if the Habs are to improve, he needs to understand that it's for the good of the team.

At least that's how I see it… and I'm sure he wants what's best for the team.

But the debate is still an interesting one. In baseball, Bryce Harper (the Phillies' star) was publicly called out by his manager after saying he wanted reinforcements ahead of the trade deadline a few months ago.

Don Mattingly said that by saying that, Harper was implying that one of his teammates would have to lose his job.

In Montreal, everyone knows the team needs to improve. Everyone knows that without a trade for a star player, the Canadiens won't win the Stanley Cup.

Do you think Newhook doesn't want another ring? The team may be tight-knit, but everyone knows that the goal is still to win the Stanley Cup. The guys are taking less money in the short term to win, and that requires a second-line center.

The messages sent to Kent Hughes are huge #NoGifts → https://t.co/m1HsIgYZmN — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) October 8, 2026

In a nutshell

– He needs to step up.

Jared Davidson is a wonderful person, one of the best in the @RocketLaval locker room, but he's “lagging behind” early in the season. His level of commitment isn't consistent, and I find him slower than in the past. It's no coincidence that he's on the fourth line. — Vincent Demuy (@VDemuy) October 11, 2026

– Wow.

Jacob Misiorowski wasn't perfect. https://t.co/xGgtpcNSss https://t.co/AcMd2pCiVG — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 12, 2026

– Interesting.

Do we really want our kids to be bombarded with sports betting odds during a hockey game?

Do we want betting to become as commonplace for them as ordering a pizza?

It's time to ask more questions about sports betting ads https://t.co/ClItfVlNLB — Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) October 12, 2026

– Georges Laraque is proud of his protégé.

My man — Georges Laraque (@GeorgesLaraque) October 12, 2026

– The guy loves to skate.