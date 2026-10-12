A first for the Alouettes since 2009

The Montreal Alouettes put on quite a show for their fans during the traditional Thanksgiving game.

In front of a packed crowd at Percival Molson Stadium, the Alouettes dominated the Saskatchewan Roughriders 44–24, extending their perfect home record this season.

This victory holds special significance for the Montreal team, which avenged last year's disappointment in the Grey Cup final against the Roughriders. Jason Maas's players demonstrated that they have what it takes to compete with the best teams in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

The game had, however, started in the visitors' favor. Saskatchewan ended the first quarter with a 10–7 lead, suggesting the matchup might be close. Montreal, however, quickly turned the tide thanks to a particularly effective passing attack.

At the heart of this offensive display, Davis Alexander delivered a remarkable performance. The Alouettes' quarterback threw five touchdown passes, setting a new career high. He also surpassed the 400-yard passing mark for the fifth time this season.

His performance underscores his importance to Montreal's success; the team now boasts a record of 13 wins and three losses.

Davis Alexander and the receivers are wreaking havoc

Montreal's offense took full advantage of Saskatchewan's defensive struggles against the pass. Tyler Snead and Charleston Rambo each scored two touchdowns, directly contributing to the lead on the scoreboard.

Meanwhile, Quebec native Geoffrey Cantin-Arku contributed to his team's success with an interception. Kicker José Maltos Diaz also played a key role, making three field goals.

Tyson Philpot continued his impressive season by adding 74 yards to his total. The 26-year-old wide receiver now has 1,809 yards in 16 games. He needs just 106 yards to break the franchise record set by Hal Petterson in 1956.

The Alouettes are gearing up for the rest of the playoffs

Montreal will face Saskatchewan again next Saturday in another crucial matchup, before wrapping up its regular season on October 23 against the Toronto Argonauts.

With a 13-3 record and a formidable home field advantage, the Alouettes will head into the next phase of their playoff run with confidence. They will also host the Eastern Conference Final in a few weeks, providing yet another opportunity to demonstrate their Grey Cup aspirations.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.