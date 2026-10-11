Two ejection calls right at the start of the game between the Jaguars and the Eagles in London

The finish at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was straight out of a Hollywood script. On Sunday in London, the Jacksonville Jaguars edged out the Philadelphia Eagles 19–17 thanks to a 57-yard field goal by Cam Little, made as the clock hit zero.

The fourth quarter was a real back-and-forth affair. Trailing by four points with just over two minutes remaining, Jacksonville took the lead when Trevor Lawrence connected with Parker Washington for a 27-yard touchdown. Little, however, missed the extra point, limiting his team's lead to two points and leaving the door open for the Eagles.

Philadelphia capitalized. With eight seconds left, Jake Elliott also hit a 57-yard field goal, putting his team back in the lead. The game seemed over, but Ameer Abdullah reignited the Jaguars with a 53-yard kickoff return, putting Little in position to redeem his earlier miss. The kicker didn't falter.

The game had, however, started amid chaos. Right from the kickoff, Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Jaguars defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. came to blows. The altercation continued after the whistle, forcing teammates to intervene. After consulting, the officials ejected both players from the game.

This scuffle occurred during a 90-yard return by rookie Josh Cameron, which should have resulted in a touchdown. The play was, however, called off due to penalties against both teams: illegal formation for Philadelphia and holding by Branson Combs for Jacksonville.

Lawrence and Washington Shine

Lawrence had a productive afternoon, completing 24 of 39 passes for 331 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He was sacked twice. Washington was the primary beneficiary of his passing, scoring both of Jacksonville's touchdowns on plays of 51 and 27 yards.

For the Eagles, Jalen Hurts had a more subdued performance, completing 21 of 40 passes for 220 yards and one touchdown. Philadelphia's two touchdowns, both in the second quarter, were scored by Will Shipley on a two-yard run and by Darius Cooper on a 62-yard pass.

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