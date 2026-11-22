Tom Jackson, a mainstay of the Denver Broncos' famous “Orange Crush” defense who went on to become one of ESPN's most beloved analysts, has died at the age of 75. His family and the network announced the news on Sunday.

According to ESPN, Jackson died on Friday. His family had requested that his passing be announced at the beginning of the “Sunday NFL Countdown” show by his close friend and longtime on-air partner, Chris Berman.

“Tom was so much more than an accomplished analyst. There was no one kinder, more thoughtful, more loyal, or more engaging than him. Tom was my best friend, both professionally and personally.”

Berman recounted that Jackson had paid a surprise visit to ESPN a few weeks ago, and that the two men had spoken last Tuesday.

A Broncos Leader

A fourth-round draft pick by the Broncos in 1973 out of the University of Louisville, Jackson was the leader of Denver's first team to reach the Super Bowl in 1977. He started 177 games with the Broncos between 1973 and 1986, retiring after the team's second Super Bowl appearance. He was named to the Associated Press All-American team twice and made three Pro Bowl appearances.

The Broncos, who face the Raiders this afternoon, paid tribute to a member of their Hall of Fame, “one of the most beloved players in team history.”

After his playing career, Jackson worked at ESPN from 1987 to 2016, notably on “Sunday NFL Countdown” and “NFL Primetime.” Before the Internet era, the latter show was a must-watch for highlights from every game, and the chemistry between Berman and Jackson had become legendary. He received the Pete Rozelle Award from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

On Sunday, the ESPN team wore orange ties in his honor. The network's NFL studio in Bristol is named after Chris Berman and Tom Jackson—the only studio on the campus to bear a name.

Jackson is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and his daughters, Taylor and Morgan. The Broncos, already in the thick of the race for the top of their division, will play this Sunday with a thought for one of their own. The full tribute was published by ESPN.

With information from the Associated Press.

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