The Alouettes will get some reinforcements on Monday against the Roughriders

The Montreal Alouettes will get a major boost for their Thanksgiving showdown. Acquired last week, defensive lineman Julian Howsare will play his first game in a Montreal uniform on Monday against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The 34-year-old veteran arrived from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2027 CFL Draft. As part of the trade, Montreal also acquired a seventh-round pick. In 15 games this season, Howsare has recorded 32 defensive tackles, one tackle for loss, four quarterback sacks, and three pass deflections.

His arrival is backed by a strong track record. In 2025, he had the best season of his career, earning a spot on the CFL All-Star Team and being named the Eastern Conference nominee for Defensive Player of the Year. That season, he tallied 43 tackles, 13 sacks, seven passes deflected, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception, and one touchdown.

In 133 regular-season games with the Tiger-Cats and the Calgary Stampeders, he has tallied 271 defensive tackles, six special teams tackles, and 49 quarterback sacks, along with 13 passes deflected, five fumbles forced, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and one touchdown.

Wearing number 25, Howsare will immediately start, relegating Lwal Uguak to a rotational role. To make room for him, American linebacker Donovan Manuel was assigned to the practice squad. He had recorded 12 defensive tackles and three special teams tackles in ten games.

Other Roster Changes

On offense, 33-year-old Canadian tight end Regis Cibasu has been sidelined due to an elbow injury. He had caught two passes for 15 yards and recorded three tackles on special teams. Canadian linebacker Riley MacLeod will take his place on special teams.

The Alouettes (12-3), who just crushed the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, will host the Roughriders (8-7)—who were upset by Calgary in their last game—on Monday at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on RDS and TSN, as well as on 99.5 Montréal on the radio.

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