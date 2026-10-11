The Alouettes Send a Message to the Roughriders

Nearly eleven months after watching the 2025 Grey Cup slip through their fingers, the Montreal Alouettes finally have a chance to get revenge on the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

And instead of just one, they'll have two chances this week.

The first matchup will take place on Monday afternoon, Thanksgiving Day, at Percival Molson Stadium. The two teams will then face off again on Saturday, this time in Regina.

Although first place in the East Division is already secured, Monday's game still holds significant symbolic value for the Montrealers. Jason Maas's squad has won all eight of its home games this season and hasn't lost at home since September 6, 2025. A win would cap off a perfect home record in front of what promises to be a large and boisterous crowd.

Appearing on TVA's “Salut Bonjour Weekend,” linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku acknowledged that the team had had this date in mind for a long time. He explained that it's unusual for the team to single out a specific game like this, but that the coach had been unequivocal this time. According to him, last year's disappointing end to the season makes the opportunity to face Saskatchewan all the more satisfying.

Riders in a Precarious Position

The Alouettes could also have a direct impact on their opponents' fate. As defending champions, the Roughriders have yet to secure their spot in the playoffs. With an 8-7 record, they sit in third place in the West, but the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (8-8) and the Calgary Stampeders (8-9) are hot on their heels, and one of those teams will be left out.

Cantin-Arku is well aware of the Riders' precarious situation in such a tight division. He insists, however, that the Alouettes are focusing first and foremost on their own game. The goal remains to keep winning in order to enter the playoffs with as much momentum as possible.

Two games, two chances to settle the score: the Alouettes couldn't have asked for a better scenario to close out their regular season.

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