Quinn Meinerz Fined Again for His Drug Test

The NFL clearly has no sense of humor when it comes to Quinn Meinerz. According to reports on Sunday, the Denver Broncos' right guard was reportedly fined approximately $15,000 for posting a screenshot of his drug test notice on social media. The player reportedly intends to challenge the penalty.

The whole story dates back to Week 3.

During the Broncos' 30–26 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Meinerz executed a spectacular block against Aaron Donald. Returning to the game at age 35 after a two-season absence, the legendary defensive end attempted a spin move, but the Denver guard used his momentum to send him to the ground. The play quickly went viral online.

As soon as he woke up the next day, Meinerz received a message informing him that he had to undergo a test for performance-enhancing substances. Amused by the timing, he shared the notification on Instagram. He passed the test, by the way.

The problem is that this kind of post is now prohibited. An agreement between the NFL and the players' association stipulates a $15,000 fine for anyone who posts online about the testing process.

The ban specifically covers the selection notice, interactions with the testing officer, and everything that takes place in the testing room.

A Second Fine in a Short Time

This isn't the first time Meinerz has drawn the league's attention this fall. Earlier this month, he was fined $14,926 for a celebration in which he mimicked rolling dice with Jaylen Waddle during that same game against the Rams. In that instance as well, he announced his intention to appeal.

Named to the first All-Star team in each of the past two seasons, Meinerz remains one of the most dominant linemen in the league. But at this rate, his enthusiasm is starting to cost him dearly.

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