MLB in Brief: Kevin Gausman on Toronto | The CC Sabathia Situation
Kevin Gausman Talks About Toronto
He wanted to see both the Avalanche (he's from Colorado) AND the Maple Leafs win yesterday.
Leafs vs. Aves is such a mind game for me. I want both teams to win, but that's not possible. Can we just tie, please, and have both teams score 10?? #ItCouldHappen
— Kevin Gausman (@KevinGausman) October 11, 2026
Jackson Chourio Is Confident
He says he was born to play baseball.
Shane McClanahan won't be returning to the playoffs
Too bad.
Great reaction
Cade Smith's mom is proud of her son.
CC Sabathia wouldn't want to choose
If the Guardians and the Brewers made it to the World Series, he'd just be happy for everyone.
Drew Rasmussen tomorrow
Of course.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.