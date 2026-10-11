MLB in Brief: Kevin Gausman on Toronto | The CC Sabathia Situation

Kevin Gausman Talks About Toronto

He wanted to see both the Avalanche (he's from Colorado) AND the Maple Leafs win yesterday.

Leafs vs. Aves is such a mind game for me. I want both teams to win, but that's not possible. Can we just tie, please, and have both teams score 10?? #ItCouldHappen — Kevin Gausman (@KevinGausman) October 11, 2026

Jackson Chourio Is Confident

He says he was born to play baseball.

“I feel like I was born to play baseball,” Jackson Chourio said ahead of NLCS Game 1 — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) October 11, 2026

Shane McClanahan won't be returning to the playoffs

Too bad.

Shane McClanahan Ruled Out For Rest Of Postseason https://t.co/taOriqbAn6 pic.twitter.com/SaJrKXI0sY — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) October 11, 2026

Great reaction

Cade Smith's mom is proud of her son.

Cade Smith's mom had the BEST reaction to her son getting the five-out save in Game 5. (Via: @TimJSmith23) pic.twitter.com/Ygzl0BkL7i — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 11, 2026

CC Sabathia wouldn't want to choose

If the Guardians and the Brewers made it to the World Series, he'd just be happy for everyone.

Nothing would make me happier than a Cleveland vs. Milwaukee World Series And no, I wouldn't pick a side — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) October 11, 2026

Drew Rasmussen tomorrow

Of course.

As expected, right-hander Drew Rasmussen will start Game 1 of the ALCS for the #Rays — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) October 11, 2026

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