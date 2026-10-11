MLB in Brief: Kevin Gausman on Toronto | The CC Sabathia Situation

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Kevin Gausman on Toronto | The CC Sabathia Situation
Credit: Heavy Sports

Kevin Gausman Talks About Toronto

He wanted to see both the Avalanche (he's from Colorado) AND the Maple Leafs win yesterday.

Jackson Chourio Is Confident

He says he was born to play baseball.

Shane McClanahan won't be returning to the playoffs

Too bad.

Great reaction

Cade Smith's mom is proud of her son.

CC Sabathia wouldn't want to choose

If the Guardians and the Brewers made it to the World Series, he'd just be happy for everyone.

Drew Rasmussen tomorrow

Of course.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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