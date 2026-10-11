Here are La Presse’s predictions for this Sunday’s NFL games

As it does every week, La Presse has singled out three Sunday NFL matchups. Here are its predictions, ranging from the most high-stakes matchup to the most predictable win.

Here are the three predictions:

San Francisco vs. Seattle: The Western Conference Showdown (4:25 p.m.)

The 49ers and the Seahawks are similar in many ways. Solid defenses, productive passing offenses, seasoned coaches: both teams are aiming for the top of the NFC West. Seattle, in fact, weathered a scare with Sam Darnold's injury.

According to the newspaper, the difference will come on the ground. Rookie Jadarian Price, hampered by injuries, has left the Seahawks averaging about 117 rushing yards over three games. Against a 49ers defense that allows fewer than 100, that's not much. San Francisco, ranked sixth in the league in rushing yards, will rely on Christian McCaffrey.

La Presse's prediction: 49ers 24, Seahawks 21

Can Green Bay upset Chicago? (1 p.m.)

The Bears are winning despite a revolving door of quarterbacks: Caleb Williams, Case Keenum, and Tyson Bagent have all recorded a victory. Bagent is expected to start the game at Lambeau Field, though he didn't throw a touchdown pass and was intercepted against the Jets.

La Presse sees an opening for the Packers. Dennis Allen's defense ranks fourth in points allowed but 22nd against the pass and 29th against the run. Green Bay, which has thrown the ball more than any other team this season, could capitalize on this with Jordan Love, Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, and Tucker Kraft, in addition to home-field advantage.

La Presse's prediction: Packers 22, Bears 14

Bengals vs. Dolphins: An Easy Win, According to La Presse

The newspaper notes that betting against Miami is rarely a risky move. Jeff Hafley's Dolphins are scoring just 11.5 points per game, compared to Cincinnati's 24.3. Despite two straight losses, Joe Burrow's offense racked up 352 and 437 yards against Pittsburgh and Jacksonville, while Miami has surpassed the 300-yard mark only once. Even though the availability of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins remains uncertain, the Bengals are the favorites.

La Presse's prediction: Bengals 24, Dolphins 16

Do you agree with their picks?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.