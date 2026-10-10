Three disallowed goals didn’t slow down the CH, which won 1-0

Raphael Simard
Three disallowed goals didn’t slow down the CH, which won 1-0
Credit: DansLesCoulisses.com

After two straight losses at the Bell Centre, the Habs were looking to snap out of their slump on home ice.

Jacob Fowler was back in net for a second straight game.

Here are the lineups:

Cole Caufield thought he had scored the game's first goal, but no replay showed that the puck had crossed the goal line.

No goal.

In the second period, another goal was disallowed for the CH.

This time, it was Zachary Bolduc who was robbed by the officials…

Jacob Fowler came to the rescue early in the third period. He finished the game with 29 saves on as many shots and was perfect in the shootout.

What a save on that play.

Actually, both goalies played solidly.

Heading into overtime with the score tied at 0-0.

Guess what?

In overtime, Alex Texier thought he'd given the Habs the win, but the goal was disallowed. The third one tonight…

It took a shootout to determine the winner.

Here's a recap:

Cole Caufield SAVED

Lucas Raymond SAVED

Alexandre Texier SAVED

Alex DeBrincat MISS

Juraj Slafkovsky OUT

Viktor Arvidsson OUT

Nick Suzuki MISS

Dylan Larkin MISS. Imagine if he had scored. In fact, he was booed during his attempt.

Lane Hutson SAVED

Axel Sandin-Pellikka SAVED

Zachary Bolduc GOAL. He taunted the Wings' bench afterward.

Nate Danielson SAVED

Final score: 1-0 Montreal.

The Habs' next game will be on Tuesday against the Sabres at the Bell Centre.


Overtime

– Now four, including Texier's disallowed goal.

That's the third disallowed goal in two games for the Canadiens.

Kreider against Nashville (1st period)
Caufield against Detroit (1st period)
Bolduc against Detroit (2nd period)

@TVASports

— Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) October 11, 2026

– He's playing so well this season.

– That's great.

– Haha.

– Almost.

– He bounced back, yes.

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