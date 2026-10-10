Three disallowed goals didn’t slow down the CH, which won 1-0

After two straight losses at the Bell Centre, the Habs were looking to snap out of their slump on home ice.

Jacob Fowler was back in net for a second straight game.

Here are the lineups:

Tonight's projected lineup Tonight's projected lineup #GoHabsGo | @mtlgazette https://t.co/UnXl9Bu0uj — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 10, 2026

Red Wings forward lineup if Dylan Larkin hadn't demanded a trade: Larkin – Arvidsson – Raymond

Copp – DeBrincat – Kane

Finnie – Kasper – Brandsegg-Nygard

Compher – Rasmussen – Kolesar Simon Edvinsson would also have been re-signed by now because Yzerman would still be the GM. — Horace McMorris (@ButtFreemanEsq) October 10, 2026

Cole Caufield thought he had scored the game's first goal, but no replay showed that the puck had crossed the goal line.

No goal.

MR. SATURDAY NIGHT RIGHT ON CUE COLE CAUFIELD SCORES FROM A CRAZY ANGLE TO MAKE IT 1-0 https://t.co/QDXqcKDZXK — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 10, 2026

In the second period, another goal was disallowed for the CH.

This time, it was Zachary Bolduc who was robbed by the officials…

Another disallowed goal frustrates Bolduc https://t.co/h3RMTexQlN — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 11, 2026

Jacob Fowler came to the rescue early in the third period. He finished the game with 29 saves on as many shots and was perfect in the shootout.

What a save on that play.

FOWLER SAYS NO GOBBLE THAT UP, FOWLER #GoHabsGo https://t.co/4DTXPgPDrC — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 11, 2026

Actually, both goalies played solidly.

Heading into overtime with the score tied at 0-0.

Guess what?

In overtime, Alex Texier thought he'd given the Habs the win, but the goal was disallowed. The third one tonight…

After a video review, the play was ruled offside. No goal. After video review, the play was ruled offside. No goal. — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 11, 2026

It took a shootout to determine the winner.

Here's a recap:

Cole Caufield SAVED

Lucas Raymond SAVED

Alexandre Texier SAVED

Alex DeBrincat MISS

Juraj Slafkovsky OUT

Viktor Arvidsson OUT

Nick Suzuki MISS

Dylan Larkin MISS. Imagine if he had scored. In fact, he was booed during his attempt.

Lane Hutson SAVED

Axel Sandin-Pellikka SAVED

Zachary Bolduc GOAL. He taunted the Wings' bench afterward.

Zachary Bolduc plays the hero in the shootout! https://t.co/7WaaZvesC2 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 11, 2026

Nate Danielson SAVED

Final score: 1-0 Montreal.

The Habs' next game will be on Tuesday against the Sabres at the Bell Centre.

Overtime

– Now four, including Texier's disallowed goal.

That's the third disallowed goal in two games for the Canadiens.

Kreider against Nashville (1st period)

Caufield against Detroit (1st period)

Bolduc against Detroit (2nd period)

@TVASports

— Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) October 11, 2026

– He's playing so well this season.

Zachary Bolduc is one of the few players on the #Habs who isn't afraid to shoot the puck — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) October 11, 2026

– That's great.

MY https://t.co/zFjUIfkKzD — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) October 11, 2026

– Haha.

Lane Hutson spent the entire offseason working on his shot so that he would never use it. — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) October 11, 2026

– Almost.

Engstrom scored his first NHL goal off the end of his stick. Nice set-up by Slafkovsky. — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) October 11, 2026

– He bounced back, yes.