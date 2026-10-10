MLB in Brief: Myles Straw’s Impact | The A’s Get Turned Down

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Myles Straw’s Impact | The A’s Get Turned Down
Credit: NY Times

The Impact of Myles Straw

He's an important part of the Toronto locker room.

A big game tonight

The Guardians will need to capitalize on home-field advantage.

Zach Eflin in the starting lineup

He's interested in returning to Baltimore.

Without a doubt

Jacob Misiorowski will start Game #1.

Sam Fuld says no to the A's

He was offered the position of president.

Taylor Smith remains a possibility.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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