MLB in Brief: Myles Straw’s Impact | The A’s Get Turned Down
The Impact of Myles Straw
He's an important part of the Toronto locker room.
I'm going to answer some questions over at the #BlueJays subreddit for a bit today. Feel free to ask me anything: https://t.co/Jp9XGvvLtM
— Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) October 9, 2026
A big game tonight
The Guardians will need to capitalize on home-field advantage.
Game 5. Winner takes all. A chance for the Guardians to be on the right side of one of these playoff comebacks for once.
A chaotic series deserves a wild final chapter, and there's no better setting for it than Progressive Field.https://t.co/Y1jXvwVgKJ
— Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) October 10, 2026
Zach Eflin in the starting lineup
He's interested in returning to Baltimore.
Without a doubt
Jacob Misiorowski will start Game #1.
Sam Fuld says no to the A's
He was offered the position of president.
Taylor Smith remains a possibility.
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