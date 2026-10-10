MLB in Brief: Myles Straw’s Impact | The A’s Get Turned Down

He's an important part of the Toronto locker room.

I'm going to answer some questions over at the #BlueJays subreddit for a bit today. Feel free to ask me anything: https://t.co/Jp9XGvvLtM

The Guardians will need to capitalize on home-field advantage.

Game 5. Winner takes all. A chance for the Guardians to be on the right side of one of these playoff comebacks for once.

A chaotic series deserves a wild final chapter, and there's no better setting for it than Progressive Field.https://t.co/Y1jXvwVgKJ

— Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) October 10, 2026