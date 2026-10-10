Ivan Demidov is wearing a protective boot on his right foot

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Ivan Demidov is wearing a protective boot on his right foot
Credit: NHL.com

Ivan Demidov is currently on the Canadiens' injured list. Obviously, that's not ideal—we can all agree on that.

We learned a few days ago that the Russian is expected to be out for two to four weeks.

That means Demidov, in the best-case scenario, will be back in about ten days. That said, there may be a clue suggesting it could take a little longer than that.

Marc Antoine Godin, on the “Tellement Hockey” podcast, reported that Demidov is wearing a protective boot on his right foot and that this was still the case as of Thursday. It's safe to assume he's still wearing it right now.

And obviously, this suggests that his return isn't necessarily imminent.

It's safe to assume that the Canadiens, who can't afford to lose Demidov for the long term, will take a cautious approach with him. Bringing him back too soon and risking a re-injury wouldn't be wise.

The team is already being cautious with Oliver Kapanen: I'd be surprised if they took a different approach with Demidov, you know.

The fact that he's wearing a boot (and that a two- to four-week absence has been announced) suggests he's likely dealing with a microfracture or a severe contusion. It's reasonable to assume that in either case, bringing him back before he's 100% is an unnecessary risk for the Canadiens, who need their young player at the top of his game.

Godin is right to point out that once Demidov is able to lace up his skates again, things could take off quickly. But until proven otherwise, it's safe to assume it will still be a little while before we see #93 back on the ice.


In a Nutshell

Phew.

– That's right.

– Well said.

– Macklin Celebrini is back in the lineup.

– Interesting.

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