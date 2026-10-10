Ivan Demidov is wearing a protective boot on his right foot

Ivan Demidov is currently on the Canadiens' injured list. Obviously, that's not ideal—we can all agree on that.

We learned a few days ago that the Russian is expected to be out for two to four weeks.

That means Demidov, in the best-case scenario, will be back in about ten days. That said, there may be a clue suggesting it could take a little longer than that.

Marc Antoine Godin, on the “Tellement Hockey” podcast, reported that Demidov is wearing a protective boot on his right foot and that this was still the case as of Thursday. It's safe to assume he's still wearing it right now.

And obviously, this suggests that his return isn't necessarily imminent.

It's safe to assume that the Canadiens, who can't afford to lose Demidov for the long term, will take a cautious approach with him. Bringing him back too soon and risking a re-injury wouldn't be wise.

The team is already being cautious with Oliver Kapanen: I'd be surprised if they took a different approach with Demidov, you know.

The fact that he's wearing a boot (and that a two- to four-week absence has been announced) suggests he's likely dealing with a microfracture or a severe contusion. It's reasonable to assume that in either case, bringing him back before he's 100% is an unnecessary risk for the Canadiens, who need their young player at the top of his game.

Godin is right to point out that once Demidov is able to lace up his skates again, things could take off quickly. But until proven otherwise, it's safe to assume it will still be a little while before we see #93 back on the ice.

In a Nutshell

– Phew.

⚽️🤬 The #CFMTL played 92 (very) good minutes this afternoon in Toronto… But they collapsed in stoppage time. They were leading 1–0; they lost 2–1. Some guys came in with the job of closing out the game; they didn't do it. What a tough season for the #CFMTL! — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 10, 2026

– That's right.

⚽️ I just asked Philippe Eullaffroy if he had a message for the fans who are angry on social media: #CFMTL can't lose a game they were leading 1–0 after 92 minutes of play in a Toronto derby. “I understand them. I share their disappointment and anger. At heart, I'm a fan of the club, too.” — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 10, 2026

– Well said.

Jake Allen has reached the 500-game milestone in the NHL! 👏 https://t.co/ewpXLuNLjP — RDS (@RDSca) October 10, 2026

– Macklin Celebrini is back in the lineup.

Macklin Celebrini will return to the Sharks' lineup against the Oilers after missing the last two games with an injury. https://t.co/oe3MMaD3o8 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 10, 2026

– Interesting.