Top 5: The Golden Knights Make History… for All the Wrong Reasons

The Canadiens lost to the Predators last night.

But there were also nine other games played across the NHL.

Let's take a look at the latest news together to see what caught everyone's attention.

Eleven players have now recorded four-point games in the 2026-27 season. The only seasons in the past 30 years with as many players at this stage of the season (65 games played) are 2018-19 (15), 2019-20 (12), and 2017-18 (12). #NHLStats: https://t.co/JPwbS1LkSk https://t.co/UIYWoS3PU3 — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) October 9, 2026

1: The Golden Knights are making history… for all the wrong reasons

Since the team's inception, the Golden Knights have been able to fill the arena night after night. Without exception.

Except that wasn't the case yesterday, when the Maple Leafs were visiting Vegas.

For the first time since joining the NHL, the Knights didn't sell out the arena. The arena was (only) 92% full… because there was also a Metallica concert at the Vegas Sphere.

The Golden Knights' game against Toronto on Thursday is reportedly the FIRST non-sellout in franchise HISTORY Attendance was reported at 15,977 (92% capacity), with Metallica performing at the Sphere that same night. https://t.co/ZTuH4pweTK — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 9, 2026

That's… something. But we can all agree that when Metallica is in town, it draws a lot of attention.

That said, it's a bit of a shame for the fans who chose music over hockey last night because we had a great game between the Leafs and the Golden Knights.

Gavin McKenna, in particular, scored a point…

GAVIN MCKENNA FEEDS DARREN RADDYSH FOR A BLAST The two new Leafs have them up big just 10 mins in https://t.co/NBK4BsIr41 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 9, 2026

Sergei Bobrovsky made one of the saves of the year…

YOU'RE BACK ON THE CASE, BOBROVSKY!!! https://t.co/LS4IiecvWy — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) October 9, 2026

And the game went to a shootout, with the Knights coming away with the win, 4-3.

A great win for the Golden Knights… and it helps take the mind off the fact that the night went down in history for all the wrong reasons.

2: The Sens Hold Their Breath

This summer, the Ottawa Senators traded Brady Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers.

To replace him, they acquired William Eklund from San Jose. He's considered a great addition to the team because the young forward is brimming with talent.

But the Sens surely didn't like seeing their new player get hurt last night against the Flyers. And it looked really painful…

We're holding our breath in Ottawa https://t.co/gxCb99SDHY — TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 8, 2026

We'll have to wait and see how serious his injury is, but at first glance, it's understandable that people in Ottawa are worried.

At least the Senators were able to beat the Flyers (2-1). Carter Yakemchuk scored late in the third period, and the Sens held on for the win:

Carter Yakemchuk with a rocket from the point to put the @Senators ahead! https://t.co/oGIwwXUgyG — NHL (@NHL) October 9, 2026

The win feels good, but it would be a shame to lose Eklund for the long term.

Stay tuned…

3: Hat trick for Logan Stankoven

Last night, the Hurricanes beat the Canucks 7-2.

Ouch.

One thing stands out from the game: Logan Stankoven's performance… he finished the game with a hat trick. In doing so, he also recorded his 100th career point in the National Hockey League:

He got himself a natty hatty and his 100th career point! https://t.co/UoNwcm53Ux — NHL (@NHL) October 9, 2026

It's worth noting that on the Canucks' side, Brendan Gallagher wasn't in uniform… even though he was healthy.

The Canucks decided to sit him out, which isn't all that surprising given that things haven't been going well for the veteran since the start of the season.

But I don't think his presence would have made a difference in yesterday's game because the Carolina team was WAY too strong for Vancouver…

4: Frank Nazar… a goon?

The Islanders made short work (4-1) of the Blackhawks last night on Long Island.

And clearly, at the end of the game… Frank Nazar was angry.

The young Hawks player delivered a hard hit to Bo Horvat with less than two minutes left in the game. The Islanders' players clearly didn't appreciate seeing their captain get hit like that… and things got heated on the ice:

Frank Nazar lays a BIG hit on Bo Horvat and the Islanders did NOT take kindly to it https://t.co/SaVRRzozof — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 9, 2026

Nazar may have to answer to the National Hockey League for his actions.

And frankly, it shouldn't come as a surprise if the league suspends him… because plays like that simply have no place on the ice.

5: A First for Pasta

David Pastrnak now wears the C on his jersey in Boston.

And last night, he scored his first goal as captain of the Bruins:

David Pastrnak scores his first goal as captain of the Boston Bruins https://t.co/VDIOjHKJd4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 8, 2026

Pasta's clearly starting to enjoy this… because he also scored another one later in the game, in the second period.

He finished the night with four points and helped the Bruins beat the Mammoth 6-1.

Well done.

You can put David Pastrnak on hat-trick watch https://t.co/gM3MEPpjPO — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 9, 2026

Things are still going well for the Bruins since the start of the season (3-2-0 record)… and they're playing some surprising hockey.

Will they be able to keep up the pace? That's the question.

Overtime

– Wow.

ADAM KLAPKA. TOE. DRAG. RELEASE. WHAT A GOAL!!!! https://t.co/27a9E863cf — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 9, 2026

– Bang.

John Carlson AGAIN That's his second of the night! https://t.co/CIhAGLzJPQ — NHL (@NHL) October 9, 2026

– He's going to be good.

WHAT A PASS BY IVAR STENBERG The rookie sets up Darnell Nurse for the @SanJoseSharks' third win in @Energizer OT! https://t.co/yk1AXnZk7Y — NHL (@NHL) October 9, 2026

– Last night's top scorers:

– Four games tonight in the NHL.