The Dolphins claim a player off waivers

The Washington Commanders will finally be able to count on the return of their star quarterback, Jayden Daniels, but this good news comes with an unpleasant surprise.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs will be out with a hamstring injury, while Terry McLaurin remains questionable ahead of the upcoming game against the New York Giants.

Daniels has been officially cleared to return to his starting role for Sunday's game. The young quarterback had missed the last two games after dislocating his left elbow in Week 2 of the season. However, he will have to wear a protective brace to prevent re-injury.

This return is a significant boost for Washington, which has a 1-3 record after a difficult start to the season. The team hopes to regain its offensive rhythm with the player who remains the cornerstone of its offense.

However, Diggs' absence complicates the team's preparations. The wide receiver has established himself as a key target since the start of the season and currently leads the Commanders in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. His unavailability therefore deprives Daniels of a key option for his return to the field.

Terry McLaurin Could Also Be Out

The situation is all the more concerning given that Terry McLaurin, another key Washington receiver, remains questionable. He has also been dealing with a hamstring injury and has not participated in all practice sessions this week.

If McLaurin were also to be sidelined, Daniels would return to the starting lineup without all of his key offensive weapons at his disposal. This scenario would force the other receivers to take on more responsibility against a Giants team that will look to capitalize on the situation.

Daniels' return is nonetheless encouraging news for the Commanders. The quarterback has completed 56.9% of his passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns this season, in addition to racking up 100 rushing yards. These statistics were compiled prior to his absence.

Washington Must Get Its Season Back on Track

The Commanders need wins to avoid slipping further down the standings. After losing to the Indianapolis Colts last week, they'll return to Northwest Stadium to host the Giants.

Daniels' return could help the offense regain some stability, but his health and the availability of his receivers will be key factors to watch. Even with a splint on his left arm, the quarterback believes he'll be able to resume normal activities.

Washington will need to avoid putting excessive pressure on him upon his return, however. The protection provided by the offensive line and the ability of other players to contribute will be crucial.

The matchup against New York will therefore be an important test for the Commanders. Daniels is back, but Diggs' absence and the uncertainties surrounding McLaurin could make his task much more difficult than expected.

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