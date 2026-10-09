Samuel Montembeault: 10 to 14 days out

The Canadiens have finally released details regarding Samuel Montembeault's injury.

The team announced that the goaltender will be sidelined for 10 to 14 days due to a lower-body injury. No further details have been confirmed by the team.

The nature of his injury (leg, groin, etc.) has not been disclosed.

Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis tells reporters in Brossard that Samuel Montembeault will miss the next 10–14 days with a lower-body injury. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 9, 2026

Details to follow…