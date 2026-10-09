Samuel Montembeault: 10 to 14 days out

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Samuel Montembeault: 10 to 14 days out
Credit: NHL.com

The Canadiens have finally released details regarding Samuel Montembeault's injury.

The team announced that the goaltender will be sidelined for 10 to 14 days due to a lower-body injury. No further details have been confirmed by the team.

The nature of his injury (leg, groin, etc.) has not been disclosed.

Details to follow…

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