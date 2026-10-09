RUMOR: Corey Seager to the Braves

Will the Atlanta Braves trade Ronald Acuña Jr. during the offseason? I don't know.

But if they do, it stands to reason that the team would need to look elsewhere for reinforcements.

Yes, the team needs help on the mound. But we shouldn't underestimate this team's offense either.

Shortstop is a key position to watch, since Ha-Seong Kim didn't deliver last season.

Who might be on his way?

According to Joel Sherman, Corey Seager has previously been on the Georgia club's radar and could be again this winter.

.@Joelsherman1 mentions the Braves' past interest in acquiring Rangers' shortstop Corey Seager https://t.co/ILX5O0cO5q pic.twitter.com/bDpoyiYJkZ — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 9, 2026

Seager still has five years left on his contract at $31.5 million per season. Do the Braves really want that contract with the salary cap looming over MLB?

After all, Seager is often injured. Really often. #ElbowSurgery

Corey Seager Undergoes Elbow Surgery https://t.co/NLVBYkxfXy pic.twitter.com/BrRyCOPV9h — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) October 9, 2026

The Braves can absorb the salary—they've been eyeing Jacob deGrom in recent months. But…

But Seager is a risk.

We also know that for years, there have been discussions about eventually moving Seager to third base—just like Carlos Correa…

The Braves already have Austin Riley at that position.

On paper, that's definitely a risk. But at the same time, Alex Anthopoulos didn't win a World Series ring in 2021 by playing it safe, you know.

We also have to remember that not long ago, people saw Chris Sale as a risk, but the Braves believed in him. And today, they wouldn't trade him for anything.

I doubt Seager will be traded, in the end. But at the same time, if there's one guy I want to see in the playoffs again, it's him.

And his chances are better in Atlanta than in Arlington.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.