Oliver Kapanen is back on the ice

This morning, following yesterday's game, the Canadiens held a practice.

It's worth noting, however, that this was an optional practice, just like yesterday's. So we wanted to keep an eye on the presence—or absence—of certain players.

Does the Habs have any Gavin McKennas? Now's the time to find out.

Most importantly, the fact is that the two injured players who are able to skate (Kaiden Guhle and Oliver Kapanen) took to the ice 30 minutes before the official start of practice.

Our colleague Patrick Guillet reported on it all.

Kaiden Guhle is the first player to step onto the ice this morning in Brossard for the optional practice. He's wearing Heritage Classic gloves. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Guhle #NHL https://t.co/8SOaOFbDQI — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) October 9, 2026

Oliver Kapanen is also on the ice this morning in Brossard. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Kapanen #NHL https://t.co/ZCmgR35RTj — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) October 9, 2026

It's still too early to tell what this means for Kapanen tomorrow, given his ups and downs. He's missed two consecutive practices this week. #Wednesday #Thursday

We'll see in due time. There's no point in speculating, but I'm not holding my breath for tomorrow.

Otherwise, several skaters were already present several tens of minutes before the start of the 11:30 a.m. practice. Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach, Alexandre Texier, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Jake Evans were there on offense.

On defense, Lane Hutson, Adam Engstrom, Jayden Struble, Mike Matheson, and Alexandre Carrier showed up, in addition to the two goaltenders.

12 players are participating in optional practice this morning in Brossard! Caufield, Dach, Texier, Slafkovsky, Evans, Hutson, Engstrom, Struble, Matheson, and Carrier joined Guhle and Kapanen on the ice. Derek Lalonde and Adam Nicholas are overseeing the session. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #NHL — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) October 9, 2026

Details to come…

In a Nutshell

– Note.

Kyt Selaidopoulos, @QParisis, and I just spoke, 24 hours before a crucial game for FC Supra's playoff hopes. My takeaway: – Yes, the players are tired, but when you step onto the field, that's your job and you forget about the fatigue. We're all capable of performing even when we're tired. That's life. – He's not worried about the field at Stade Boréale. – Is Charles Auguste becoming a “real” center back? It's possible—we'll see in 2027. For now, he's healthy and helping us out in that position. He's doing very well. Pretty sure he'll start there again tomorrow… – David Choinière and Keesan Ferdinand are officially day-to-day. Kyt won't make a decision on whether his captain will play until tomorrow morning. As for Keesan, the odds seem much slimmer… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 9, 2026

– Not a bad idea.

Toronto needs offensive help in the outfield. https://t.co/1Ddrh2JzIS https://t.co/QM0anRusvJ — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 9, 2026

– He won't say otherwise.