Oliver Kapanen is back on the ice

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Oliver Kapanen is back on the ice
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

This morning, following yesterday's game, the Canadiens held a practice.

It's worth noting, however, that this was an optional practice, just like yesterday's. So we wanted to keep an eye on the presence—or absence—of certain players.

Does the Habs have any Gavin McKennas? Now's the time to find out.

Most importantly, the fact is that the two injured players who are able to skate (Kaiden Guhle and Oliver Kapanen) took to the ice 30 minutes before the official start of practice.

Our colleague Patrick Guillet reported on it all.

It's still too early to tell what this means for Kapanen tomorrow, given his ups and downs. He's missed two consecutive practices this week. #Wednesday #Thursday

We'll see in due time. There's no point in speculating, but I'm not holding my breath for tomorrow.

Otherwise, several skaters were already present several tens of minutes before the start of the 11:30 a.m. practice. Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach, Alexandre Texier, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Jake Evans were there on offense.

On defense, Lane Hutson, Adam Engstrom, Jayden Struble, Mike Matheson, and Alexandre Carrier showed up, in addition to the two goaltenders.

Details to come…


In a Nutshell

– Note.

– Not a bad idea.

– He won't say otherwise.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!