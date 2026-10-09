Nothing is going right for the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys missed a key opportunity to regain confidence on defense.

Defeated 24–16 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Texas team had a disastrous third quarter and saw its star player, CeeDee Lamb, hampered by a quadriceps injury.

Despite a promising start, Dallas was unable to hold onto its lead. The offense opened the game with a 70-yard drive in nine plays, capped by a 1-yard run by Javonte Williams into the end zone.

Tampa Bay, still searching for its first win after four games, found a way to respond. With Baker Mayfield sidelined due to injury, quarterback Jalon Daniels took charge of the offense. He led a long drive lasting nearly 11 minutes, which ended with a touchdown pass to Bucky Irving.

The Cowboys went into halftime with a 10–7 lead, but what followed completely changed the course of the game.

The Buccaneers capitalized on the Cowboys' mistakes

Right out of the locker room, Bucky Irving punished the Dallas defense with a spectacular 72-yard run. Moments later, Emeka Egbuka scored a touchdown on a 14-yard run to give the Buccaneers the lead.

Dak Prescott then threw an interception, allowing Irving to score his second touchdown of the game. A fumble by the Cowboys also helped widen the gap, with Tampa Bay extending the lead to 24–10.

Dallas tried to get back into the game with an 18-yard touchdown catch by George Pickens. However, the two-point conversion attempt failed.

Late in the game, Prescott had one last chance to tie the score, but his pass deflected off Jake Ferguson's helmet before being intercepted by Alex Anzalone.

CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott Cause Concern

CeeDee Lamb's injury is an additional concern for Dallas. The star wide receiver finished with just two receptions for nine yards.

Prescott racked up 316 passing yards, but his two interceptions proved costly. Meanwhile, Irving dominated with 165 rushing yards on 21 carries, while Daniels completed 19 of 25 passes for 189 yards.

With three losses in five games, the Cowboys will need to quickly correct their mistakes to get their season back on track.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.