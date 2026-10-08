The CH’s team play is too focused on having fun, says José Théodore

The Canadiens are a fun team to watch.

The young players are good, and the team is entertaining because there's talent on the roster…

But in José Théodore's view, the Habs' team play may be too focused on having fun. That's what he said last night on 98.5 FM.

Basically, Théo argues that the team isn't necessarily playing the right way.

According to him, the guys aren't willing to pay the price defensively; they don't always make the sacrifices we'd like to see on defense… and that makes it easier for the opponent to score goals.

The former Habs goaltender sees it as if the guys might be having a little too much fun on the ice. And that's interesting in a way… because we know it's part of the organization's (new) culture that was established following HuGo's arrival.

Part of me agrees with José Théodore.

To win—especially in a league like the NHL—you have to know how to play the game properly. You have to be able to limit mistakes on the ice, and that's a team effort: if the guys are having too much fun playing and aren't taking it all seriously, the poor results will just keep piling up.

But, on the other hand…

If the guys aren't having fun while playing, that's no good either.

I think you just have to find a balance between doing things right on the ice and enjoying yourself at the same time. Because if the guys are all on the same page and having fun while doing what they set out to do, that's what can make a team even more dangerous on the ice.

These are areas that need work, then. But we mustn't forget one thing in all of this: the Habs are (still) one of the youngest teams in the National Hockey League. And they'll learn, over time, to gain maturity.

In a Nutshell

– Wow.

Controversial comments from popular sports host Stephen A. Smith… @erichoziel had a lot to say on the subject! #lesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro https://t.co/KPhSvCiEG2 — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) October 8, 2026

– I like the idea.

Should the Habs' top trade priority be to get a defenseman to play with Lane Hutson ? https://t.co/iFCzyBFVng — HFTV (@HFTVSports) October 8, 2026

– Nice.

Former #Habs prospect Jan Mysak scores a hat trick in the SHL and leads the scoring race with seven goals in seven games. Glad to see the former Canadien get his career back on track in Europe and Sweden. — Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) October 8, 2026

– Interesting.