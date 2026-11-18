The trade deadline is still a long way off (March 1, 2027), but that hasn't stopped rumors from circulating throughout the NHL.

There's been increasing talk about the Philadelphia Flyers and the Vancouver Canucks, neither of which has had a strong season so far.

In Vancouver, the names Elias Pettersson and Jake DeBrusk have obviously been mentioned a lot lately.

However, the two forwards wouldn't be the only players likely to leave Vancouver.

Based on comments made by David Pagnotta during the most recent episode of DFO Insider with Jeff Marek, Filip Hronek is another player to keep an eye on as the season progresses.

The Canucks certainly have plenty of assets that would be of interest to other teams.

Pettersson is off to a strong start this season (23 points in 23 games), and his value is slowly beginning to rise again after two fairly difficult seasons.

Jake DeBrusk isn't a franchise player, but he certainly adds a nice offensive spark to his team. He's scored more than 25 goals four times in his career and can easily rack up around 40 points per season.

As for Hronek, the Czech defenseman is also capable of producing nearly 50 points per season. He's actually had two seasons with more than 40 assists, which is no small feat for a team looking to improve its power play.

As for the Flyers, there are also several interesting names.

According to Pagnotta, Owen Tippett is generating a lot of interest across the NHL, but the Flyers don't seem very open to trading him.

Instead, keep an eye on Travis Konecny and defenseman Cam York.

Both players command attractive annual salaries, which could make them appealing to several teams.

Let's see where all these stories end up.

In Brief

– Well.

Jonathan Huberdeau gets his first AHL point with a backhand pass to Alex Nylander‼️👏 @AHLWranglers | @NHLFlames | #CVvsCGY https://t.co/KTnCVgbHAS — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) November 19, 2026

– Not great…

I think they accidentally put your signature on this Jack Hughes piece @PKSubban1 🤷🏻‍♂️#NJDevils https://t.co/imiA2eKIhq — Anthony Corona (@ACoronaNJD) November 18, 2026

– What a shot by Peterka.