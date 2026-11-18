Tonight, the Montreal Canadiens played their second game of a three-game road trip.

They were visiting the New Jersey Devils, and Martin St-Louis decided to shake things up quite a bit.

The biggest change was announced shortly before the start of the game, when Alexandre Texier replaced Juraj Slafkovsky on the first line.

Martin St-Louis also made other adjustments to his lineup, notably giving Brett Berard the opportunity to play his first game with the Habs. He took Florian Xhekaj's spot in the lineup.

Here is the Habs' lineup for this game:

Tonight's projected lineup Tonight's projected lineup #GoHabsGo https://t.co/4OVMfFnZOT — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 19, 2026

In the first period, Slafkovsky made his mark with a nice drive to the net.

Unfortunately, he couldn't find the back of the net, and a few minutes later, the Devils opened the scoring.

Luke Evangelista scored his 5th goal of the season.

Alex Newhook, however, had no intention of letting the Devils hold the lead for very long.

Just 40 seconds after Evangelista's goal, the forward pulled out all the stops, lulling the Devils' defense to sleep before scoring this sublime goal.

Alex Newhook scores a BEAUTY just 15 SECONDS after the Devils scored to tie it up 🫨🔥 https://t.co/wy8Iab8RbJ — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 19, 2026

The Habs were then able to “take advantage” of a power play. Many expected to see changes to the power-play units, but the lines remained unchanged.

Not only did the Habs fail to create any quality scoring chances, but upon returning from the penalty box, Timo Meier beat Jacob Fowler on a breakaway.

They're really going to have to make some changes and not just wait for Ivan Demidov to return… Things are really not going well.

At least the Habs earned another power play shortly after Meier's goal.

Of course, no goals and no quality chances for the Habs…

Late in the first period, the Habs were able to go on the power play again, and guess what…

Nick Suzuki deflected Lane Hutson's shot to tie the game (!!!).

You'll say it too: it's unbelievable!

BREAKING NEWS: The Canadiens actually scored on the power play! Suzuki tips Hutson's shot to tie the game. #GoHabsGo https://t.co/87bB5hbEfU — Montreal Hockey Now (@MTLhockeynow) November 19, 2026

Juraj Slafkovsky also picked up an assist on that goal.

After 20 minutes of play, the score was 2-2.

As I mentioned earlier, Slafkovsky didn't start the game on the first line. However, he was seen returning to that line at the start of the second period.

That didn't last very long, though.

In the second period, there were some good scoring chances on both sides, but let's just say it was a quieter period in terms of goals scored.

That didn't stop him, however, from having a good game overall alongside Newhook and Jake Evans.

Even though the Habs were able to play a power play late in the period, MSL's team was unable to take the lead for the first time in the game.

Score after 40 minutes: 2-2.

The third period was once again marked by strong performances from both goaltenders. However, Connor Hellebuyck finally gave up a goal on a shot by Evans from the slot.

Lane Hutson picked up his third assist of the game on that goal. Oliver Kapanen also contributed.

Lane Hutson once again gets things started, Kapanen hits Evans in the high slot, and it's 3-2 #Habs https://t.co/K6garzYjjy — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) November 19, 2026

The Habs thus took the lead for the first time in the game.

The Habs had to play shorthanded late in the game after Texier was penalized for a double-check… Well, it probably wasn't a double-check, but it was likely a penalty.

The Devils were unable to tie the game on that opportunity.

Final score: 3-2 for the Montreal Canadiens. Connor Hellebuyck suffered his first loss as a member of the Devils.

The Tricolore's next game will take place tomorrow night (Thursday), when they visit the Carolina Hurricanes.

Overtime

– Zachary Bolduc headed to the locker room with 1:25 remaining in the second period. He was not on the Habs' bench to start the third period. The Habs said he was being evaluated, but there's no update yet.

The Habs say Zachary Bolduc is being evaluated right now. No other update on why he's not on their bench. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) November 19, 2026

– Lane Hutson was involved in (and directly responsible for) both of the Habs' first-period goals. He now has 97 points in his last 100 games, along with a +40 plus/minus rating. He also added his 98th point in his last 100 games with another assist on his team's third goal.

Not only did he record three points, but he also blocked three shots in the game.

Lane Hutson's last 100 games

15 goals

82 assists

97 points

+40 — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) November 19, 2026

– Alexandre Texier did a great job on the first line. He took full advantage of his promotion, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him stay on that line for the next game.

– Brett Berard made his debut with the Habs. Overall, it's safe to say he had a solid first game in the blue-white-red uniform. He brought energy and speed and even forced the Devils to take a penalty in the first period thanks to his tenacity.

Lots of energy from Brett Berard. He almost scored early in the period and just drew a penalty. He's a real workhorse. — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) November 19, 2026

– Kirby Dach has seemed like a different player over the past few games. He's had better games than tonight's, but the fact remains that he's playing much better hockey than we've come to expect from him since joining the Flanelle.

Curious to see how Kirby Dach will play by the end of the season. He keeps getting better and getting more and more involved at both ends of the ice. — Rick Springhetti (@Rick1042) November 19, 2026

– There's another Habs player who's playing a completely different style of hockey this season—but not for the right reasons. Noah Dobson is struggling a lot this season, committing far too many turnovers and costing his team a lot of goals.