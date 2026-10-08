The Brewers Eliminate the Padres

In the fourth and final game of Wednesday's schedule, the Brewers were trying to catch up to the Dodgers in the division series.

The Padres, meanwhile, were looking to force a decisive game.

The Brewers struck first. In the third inning, Garrett Mitchell hit a single to make it 1-0.

But Fernando Tatis Jr. wasn't about to let that happen on his home turf: he tied the game at 1-1 with a home run.

FERNANDO TATIS JR. DEAD CENTER pic.twitter.com/9rTzP5ndnT — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 8, 2026

The Brewers, however, took matters into their own hands midway through the game. Jackson Chourio hit a single in the fifth to make it 2-1.

Then, one inning later, Sal Frelick hit a sacrifice fly to make it 3-1.

Sal Frelick adds another run for the Brewers! pic.twitter.com/gTOpM5B1xa — MLB (@MLB) October 8, 2026

In the end, that was enough to secure the victory. The game ended 3-1… but it wasn't easy.

Why? Mainly because Manny Machado came close to tying the game with a single swing in the bottom of the eighth inning.

But Garrett Mitchell dramatically snatched a long ball away from him.

It was a play reminiscent of what Adam Jones did at the 2017 World Baseball Classic against that same Machado. And Jones liked what Mitchell did last night.

GARRETT MITCHELL TAKES AWAY A GAME-TYING HOME RUN pic.twitter.com/UVjEXP3VA7 — MLB (@MLB) October 8, 2026

That's how the National League Division Series comes to an end. On Sunday, the Dodgers will be in Milwaukee to kick off the Championship Series.

Who will win?

PMLB

Will all the teams that avoided the wild-card games advance to the division series? The Guardians and the White Sox will play tonight and (if necessary) Saturday night.

72 postseason wins: Dave Roberts ranks second all-time.

Most postseason managerial wins: Joe Torre: 84 (142 games)

Dave Roberts: 72 (121)

Tony La Russa: 71 (132) — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 8, 2026

Paul Goldschmidt wants to play in 2027.

Paul Goldschmidt says he hopes to “continue playing” next season pic.twitter.com/BZ3co94Uuk — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) October 8, 2026

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