Signing Alert for the Montreal Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes have decided to bolster their offense by signing American running back Marcus Major Jr.

The 25-year-old player is joining the Canadian Football League (CFL) after playing in the United Football League (UFL), where he played for the Houston Gamblers. This signing provides the Montreal organization with a new option as the final stretch of the regular season approaches.

According to reports from 3DownNation, Marcus Major Jr. is six feet tall and weighs 220 pounds. He already has some experience in professional football, having been a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders' practice squad in 2025. However, he did not play in any regular-season games for the team before being released on February 4, 2026.

This time, the running back has a new opportunity to earn a spot in the CFL with the Alouettes. The organization will be able to evaluate his abilities within its offensive system and determine how he might contribute to the team.

Before joining Montreal, Marcus Major Jr. played eight games with the Houston Gamblers in the United Football League. He had 43 carries for a total of 228 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught six passes for 37 yards.

These statistics show that he was used both as a running back and as a passing target. His performance in the UFL gives him recent experience in professional football, although his adaptation to the Canadian game remains to be seen.

Major Jr. also played at the collegiate level with the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers and the University of Oklahoma Sooners. In 47 college games, he racked up 1,185 rushing yards, 321 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns. He also recorded 43 receptions during his college career.

The player also earned a spot with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in the NFL. However, he did not play in any regular-season games with that organization.

A New Addition to Evaluate for the End of the Season

Marcus Major Jr.'s arrival comes as the Alouettes are on an excellent run. Notably, Montreal dominated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 37–10 on October 3, a victory that allowed the club to secure first place in the East Division.

The Alouettes must now continue their preparations for their next matchup against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, scheduled for October 12 in Montreal.

The signing of Marcus Major Jr. does not guarantee that he will immediately assume a key role on offense. His integration into the team, his adaptation to the demands of the CFL, and the team's needs will determine the role he can play in the lineup.

For Montreal, however, this acquisition provides an additional option to evaluate ahead of the playoffs. Major Jr.'s professional background, combined with his college experience and recent performances in the UFL, gives him an opportunity to demonstrate what he can bring to the Alouettes.

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