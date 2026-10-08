Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 128

Sébastien Berrouard
Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 128
Credit: PMLB

In the latest episode of the Passion MLB podcast, Charles-Alexis Brisebois and Sébastien Berrouard chatted about the Division Series and set the stage for the Championship Series.

Enjoy the episode!

Just a reminder that anyone who wants to listen to us live can do so on Facebook, X, and YouTube. We're recording live to answer everyone's questions, and we'll keep you updated on our playoff schedule as it unfolds.

However, those who prefer to listen in a more traditional podcast format can also do so by visiting all the major podcast platforms at any time.

Spotify

YouTube

Apple Podcasts

Amazon Music

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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