Jonathan Drouin is still looking for a contract

Patrik Laine, David Perron, James Van Riemsdyk, Vladimir Tarasenko…

All these guys have one thing in common: they're still unsigned as of this writing. They didn't find a team this summer on the free-agent market and are still waiting to see what the future holds for them.

But…

But we can also add another name to that list—one that's well known in Montreal: Jonathan Drouin.

The Blues acquired him last March… and decided to buy out the final year of his contract this summer because they wanted to move on.

What's next for the former Habs player?

Frank Seravalli: “Patrik Laine isn't the only free-agent forward the Calgary Flames are in talks with after a rough start to the season. Still unsigned: Vladimir Tarasenko, David Perron, James van Riemsdyk, Jonathan Drouin.” 10/7 #Flames #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 8, 2026

Jonathan Drouin is 31 years old.

He had a difficult 25-26 season, but it's important to remember that he also had some great years in Colorado after leaving Montreal. He thrived with the Avalanche alongside his good friend Nathan MacKinnon:

19 goals and 56 points in 79 games (23-24 season)

11 goals and 26 points in 43 games (24-25 season)

The Quebec native was averaging nearly one point per game during his final season in Colorado. But instead of accepting less money to stay there, he decided to test his value on the free-agent market… which allowed him to sign a two-year contract worth a total of $8 million.

Looking back, Jo should have agreed to stay in Colorado no matter what. He had rediscovered his love for the game after some tough years in Montreal and was a key player on the Avalanche's roster…

And now, he can't even find a team in the NHL. Things change quickly in the National Hockey League…

Quick Thoughts

– I like that.

This Canes fan from Raleigh was singing the praises of the Habs' fanbase at his first-ever game in Montreal Will the Canes win back-to-back titles? @Miseojeu https://t.co/MXxUx1Zj76 — HFTV (@HFTVSports) October 8, 2026

– Wow.

Georges almost got himself into trouble! https://t.co/KMBag7Hg1x — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 8, 2026

– Seriously!

It's so good to be home So good to be h me #GoHabsGo https://t.co/lT7PCOle9B — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 8, 2026

– Good news (especially for my fantasy league, hehe).