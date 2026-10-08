Dylan Larkin is reportedly on the Flyers’ radar

Daniel Brière isn't giving up.

The Philadelphia Flyers don't seem to have given up on their quest for a true No. 1 center.

We saw it this summer with Leo Carlsson, and now it appears Dylan Larkin is on their radar.

According to David Pagnotta, who discussed this on the DFO Insider podcast, the Flyers have reportedly expressed interest in the former Detroit Red Wings captain.

Dylan Larkin's future in Detroit Jeff Marek & David Pagnotta are back for ep. 2 of DFO Insider. Dysfunction in Detroit

Ovechkin's farewell tour

Nikishin + Hellebuyck rumors @JeffMarek | @TheFourthPeriod : https://t.co/3lh4JoIdbt

: https://t.co/5v7xmOF8KG https://t.co/x7EsDII9Eq — Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) October 7, 2026

Brière would like to add a high-impact player to his roster and clearly has no intention of sitting idly by.

But there's a problem—and it's a pretty big one. For now, Philadelphia isn't among the destinations Larkin would be willing to accept.

Keep in mind that the center has significant say in where he ends up next.

In other words, even if Brière managed to convince the Red Wings to trade their center to him, he'd still need to get the player's approval.

That's not exactly a minor detail.

But hey, by making enough calls and knocking on enough doors, maybe Brière will eventually convince someone. After all, things can change quickly in the NHL.

What strikes me most about this story is just how determined the Flyers seem to be to find their next top center.

We all remember the completely crazy hostile offer they made to Leo Carlsson last July.

Philadelphia was ready to pay him $90 million over five years—$18 million per season—in addition to giving up four first-round picks if Anaheim decided not to match the offer.

We know how that turned out. The Ducks ultimately kept their young star, but Brière's message was pretty clear.

He's willing to pay a hefty price to get the player he's after.

Larkin is obviously a different type of player than Carlsson, particularly because of his age, but he could immediately take on an important role in Philadelphia.

It remains to be seen whether the Flyers will eventually be able to convince Larkin to change his mind.

Pagnotta also mentioned that Philadelphia had been in talks regarding defenseman Simon Edvinsson.

In short, Brière is clearly exploring several options to improve his team.

One thing seems clear, however. After missing out on Carlsson, the Flyers' GM has no intention of giving up on his search for a high-impact player.

If he keeps at it, he might eventually get what he wants.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

Pierre LeBrun on “Aux 4 coins de la LNH” (RDS) about Nashville: The reality is that Ryan O'Reilly is the only one among the top veterans whose contract expires at the end of the season. So he'll be the one drawing the most interest from other teams […] If things don't go well, there might be talks with Stamkos—who has one year left on his contract after this season—and captain Josi, who also has one year left on his contract. – 10/8 #Preds #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) October 8, 2026

– Check it out.

Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 128 https://t.co/TPoPoGJlG4 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 9, 2026

– What a shot!