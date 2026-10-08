Dodgers vs. Brewers: Setting the Stage for the Series

On Wednesday night, the Padres and the Braves lost to the Brewers and the Dodgers, respectively, in the fourth game of their respective series.

The result? On Sunday, the top two teams in the National League during the regular season will face off in the National League Championship Series.

In 2025, the two teams faced off, and the Brewers didn't look good. That paved the way for another Dodgers appearance in the World Series.

Will history repeat itself? Will David be able to defeat Goliath?

The Pitchers

Since there are four days between Game 4 of the Division Series (Wednesday) and the first game of the Championship Series (Sunday), the rotations will be in order.

It'll be a level playing field for everyone.

The Brewers used the excellent Jacob Misiorowski, Logan Henderson, Dustin May, and Robert Gasser. L.A. had Tarik Skubal, Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Tyler Glasnow. #Wow

Both teams had time to rest before the Division Series, and their rotations were aligned. It's safe to assume the same approach will be used in the coming days.

“I can't fucking wait.” proceeds to double-fist two beers Tarik Skubal is enjoying being a Dodger pic.twitter.com/jempuu0n08 — Blake Harris (@BlakeHHarris) October 8, 2026

In the bullpen, both teams have depth. And the biggest surprise is that Edwin Diaz (three innings pitched, no runs, two saves) has found his groove again.

In fact, aside from Tanner Scott and Kris Bubic, everyone has been solid. Roki Sasaki, Edgardo Henriquez, Lex Vesia, and Brock Stewart are the Dodgers' other reliable relievers.

In Milwaukee? Six relievers were used over 19 innings across four playoff games… and only one earned run was allowed—by JoJo Romero.

Romero, Aaron Ashby, DL Hall, Trevor Megill (two saves), Antonio Senzatela, and Abner Uribe have been Pat Murphy's go-to relievers for the past week.

Position Players

Against the Braves, Max Muncy, Freddie Freeman, and Kyle Tucker (another redemption story) were the standouts.

Andy Pages, Mookie Betts, and Teoscar Hernandez had their moments… but Will Smith and (especially) Shohei Ohtani will need to step up.

Three years with the Dodgers, three trips to the NLCS for Shohei Ohtani pic.twitter.com/lmmDrG0ky2 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 8, 2026

In Milwaukee, Jackson Chourio has been the most clutch player in recent days. His batting line isn't impressive, but he's THE player to watch.

William Contreras and Christian Yelich have racked up hits against the Padres.

Sal Frelick, Garrett Mitchell, Jake Bauers, Cooper Pratt, and Brice Turang are other players to keep an eye on.

The offense isn't as powerful as the Dodgers', but small-ball can make the difference at the right moment.

The Brewers are “a pain in the ass.” They constantly put pressure on their opponents and play great fundamental baseball. And this sure feels like their best chance yet to break through and advance to the World Series. https://t.co/bRfIs95iiA — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) October 8, 2026

The Managers

Everyone knows that Dave Roberts is one of the best managers in the game. He no longer makes the mistakes he used to in the playoffs, and his guys are ready.

He'll be a key factor.

But don't underestimate what Pat Murphy can do. After all, the Brewers' manager is adored by his players, and he knows how to get the best out of them.

He doesn't have the same resources as the Dodgers, but he makes the most of what he has.

The Unpredictables

The Dodgers are the last big team left standing with a crazy payroll. The Brewers, like the Rays, represent the other side of the coin.

With just a few weeks to go before a possible lockout, the National League Championship Series is larger than life.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.