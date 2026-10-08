Adam Engstrom will play his first game of the season tonight

This morning's practice was optional, but it gave us some answers.

On offense, we didn't need any answers. Everyone would have been surprised to learn that Oliver Kapanen was actually an option for tonight's game.

The Habs have just 12 healthy forwards with Kapanen on the sidelines.

In goal, Jacob Fowler will start by default. Again, this isn't a huge surprise, considering we didn't expect Jakub Dobes to get the start.

If Samuel Montembeault hadn't been injured, he would surely have been the starter.

But on the defensive end, Martin St-Louis has decided to make his first lineup change of the season: Adam Engstrom will finally get a chance to contribute on the ice.

He's taking Jayden Struble's spot. That's why the American skated this morning during the optional practice.

For Jayden Struble — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 8, 2026

Engstrom is joining a defensive unit that's really struggling. It will inevitably be a major challenge for someone who hasn't played since the start of the season.

Except that his ice time will likely be minimal.

Expect him to be paired with Arber Xhekaj. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) October 8, 2026

Naturally, Engstrom will be under pressure. After all, if he struggles against Nashville—especially since his coach has the last line change—his spot in the lineup could be in jeopardy.

Martin St-Louis is always more patient with his veterans than with his rookies.

Overtime

Since the Canadiens didn't practice this morning, we don't expect any changes to the line combinations for tonight's game.

But stay tuned.